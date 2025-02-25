Crystal Palace entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee yourself the very best Crystal Palace versus Aston Villa odds and Premier League free bets, ahead of tonight’s clash.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 25th February 2025

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will both be going all-out to secure back-to-back Premier League victories when they lock horns with each other at Selhurst Park this evening.

Lack of goals

Ahead of tonight’s meeting with Aston Villa in South London, Crystal Palace sit in 13th position in the Premier League standings, their 26 league outings returning 8 wins, 9 draws and 9 defeats. 16 points separate the Eagles from the relegation zone while they are just 10 points short of the top six as things stand, a lack of goals costing them a higher position but some solid recent away form keeping them in a respectable league standing. Indeed, the South London side have won all-but-one of their least four away games across competitions but on home soil they have suffered defeat in each of their last two, against Brentford and Everton.

Top four

While the Eagles have only managed two home wins in the Premier League this term, midweek visitors Aston Villa have been poor on their travels with a mere 14 points collected from their 12 league outings away from Villa park. This is hardly the sort of form that is rewarded with a European position in the table, however recent form has been encouraging with a 2-2 draw with Liverpool and a subsequent 2-1 victory over Chelsea last time out. As things stand, the West Midlands side sit in 8th position in the league standings but victory here could lift them into the top four, depending on other results.

Team News:

Crystal Palace: The Eagles are without Joel Ward, Cheick Doucouré, and Chadi Riad due to injuries. Manager Oliver Glasner has no new injury concerns following their recent 2-0 victory over Fulham. Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has netted 14 goals this season, is expected to lead the attack alongside Eberechi Eze. ​

Aston Villa: The Villans are missing Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, and Pau Torres due to injuries. Tyrone Mings and Morgan Rogers will undergo late fitness tests after sustaining knocks against Chelsea.Recent signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, who combined effectively in their 2-1 win over Chelsea, are anticipated to start. ​

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Aston Villa have the upper hand with 23 wins out of 55 encounters. However, Crystal Palace have been dominant at Selhurst Park, winning five of the last six league meetings against Villa. ​

Betting Odds

Match Result: Crystal Palace to win: 13/8 ​ Draw: 13/5 ​ Aston Villa to win: 9/5 ​

Correct Score: Crystal Palace 1-0: 10/1 ​ Crystal Palace 2-1: 11/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 7/1 ​ Aston Villa 1-0: 11/1 ​ Aston Villa 2-1: 12/1 ​

Win to Nil: Crystal Palace: 4/1 ​ Aston Villa: 5/1 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 8/13 ​ No: 6/5 ​

Handicap Betting: Crystal Palace -1: 4/1 ​ Aston Villa +1: 4/7 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Crystal Palace/Crystal Palace: 10/3 ​ Draw/Draw: 9/2 ​ Aston Villa/Aston Villa: 15/4



While Crystal Palace have been struggling on home soil, Aston Villa have won just 4 of their 12 away games in the league this term and all things considered, we envisage an entertaining encounter ending in stalemate this evening.

