Crystal Palace v Aston Villa FA Cup Odds & Preview

Wembley Whirl: Palace and Villa Clash in Cup Cracker

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – FA Cup Semi-Final

Saturday 26th April, 5:15pm

Wembley Stadium

Rare Wembley Return for Two Sides Hungry for Glory

Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final sees Crystal Palace and Aston Villa lock horns under the famous Wembley arch, both dreaming of ending their long wait for silverware. While trips to Wembley don’t come around all that often for either club, both carry some painful memories from their last dance on the grand stage – Palace falling to Manchester United in the 2016 final, and Villa humbled by Arsenal the year before.

Now, under the spring sunshine (hopefully), these two in-form sides meet in what promises to be an engrossing encounter – one that’s anything but easy to call.

Market Watch – Villa Favoured, but Eagles Hold Value

Despite the even feel to this semi-final, it’s Aston Villa who edge favouritism going into the tie. The leading bookmakers are offering 11/10 on Unai Emery’s men doing the business in normal time, while Palace are slightly more distant at 11/5. A draw after 90 minutes – and the prospect of extra time and penalties – is priced up at 23/10.

But punters might want to take a closer look at a leading bookmaker who is offering new customers a tidy deal – SBK – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets – which could come in handy for what promises to be a finely balanced affair with a few plot twists.

Head-to-Head – Eagles Have the Edge

Those eyeing up Palace might be encouraged by recent history. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Villa, notching up three wins and a draw. In fact, Villa haven’t managed to beat Palace away from home since November 2021 – a run they’ll be desperate to break on the neutral turf of Wembley.

Star Power – Who Takes Centre Stage?

The big question heading into this one surrounds Unai Emery’s selection up front. The Spaniard raised eyebrows by starting Marcus Rashford over Ollie Watkins in both legs of Villa’s Champions League quarter-final against PSG – a decision that had fans scratching heads given Watkins’ sizzling form this season. With Europe no longer a distraction, all eyes will be on whether Emery restores his trusted goal machine to the starting XI.

Palace, meanwhile, don’t need to overthink it. Eberechi Eze is the heartbeat of their side, and the creative spark they’ll rely on for that touch of Wembley magic. The dazzling midfielder has notched three goals and three assists in his last six appearances and looks more than ready to take centre stage under the arch.

Predicted Line-Ups – Richards Returns, Villa Fully Stocked

Palace will welcome Chris Richards back from suspension, bolstering their back line. However, they remain without the services of Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucouré and Ben Chilwell.

Aston Villa head into the tie with a clean bill of health, which, while good news overall, gives Emery a few tactical headaches of the best kind.

The Eagles are expected to start with Dean Henderson in goal, with a back five of Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi and Mitchell. Hughes and Wharton will sit in midfield, with Sarr and Eze supporting Mateta in attack.

Villa’s likely XI will see Emi Martínez in goal, behind a defence of Cash, Konsa, Torres and Digne. In midfield, Tielemans, Kamara and McGinn are set to form the trio, with Rogers, Rashford and (possibly) Watkins forming a potent front three.

Worth a Wager? Goals Galore on the Cards

If you like your football with a healthy side of chaos, this might just be the game for you. Aston Villa have been serving up entertainment by the bucketload recently – their last ten outings have all seen three or more goals.

Palace haven’t exactly been shy either, with a whopping 16 goals shared across their last four fixtures. Given those numbers, Over 2.5 Goals at 20/23 with BoyleSports looks criminally generous.

Kick-off is at 5:15pm – and whether you’re backing the favourites, fancy an underdog story, or just want a taste of Wembley drama, this one’s shaping up to be a semi-final to savour.