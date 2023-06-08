Crystal Palace manager Odds: Who next for the Selhurst Park hot-seat?

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Crystal Palace Odds

We’re just a couple of months away from the start of the new season and with Crystal Palace currently being linked with several potential new managers, now is a good time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and be certain of getting the best Crystal Palace odds and free bet offers ahead of the new campaign.

Crystal Palace manager Odds: Who next for the Selhurst Park hot-seat?

Roy Hodgson is favourite to still be in the hot-seat at Selhurst Park at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but the likes of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are seen as serious contenders for the position.

Undecided

Veteran manager Roy Hodgson successfully kept Crystal Palace clear of the relegation zone during this time at Selhurst Park last season on a short-term contract, however the Eagles are still undecided on whom they will appoint as their permanent boss for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

Considering options

Hodgson’s contract with Crystal Palace will come to an end in the next few weeks and at the time of writing, the 75-year-old is still to hear from club chairman Steve Parish with regard to his future plans. Parish appears to be considering his options carefully and Hodgson has no idea whether he will still be at the south London club for the 2023/24 season.

Rush of money

As things stand, the leading UK and Irish betting sites make Hodgson firm odds-on favourite to be manager of Crystal Palace on the opening day of the new season at general odds of 8/11, however there has been a recent rush of money aimed towards former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter who is currently second in the betting at a price of 4/1.

Perfect fit

Many feel that Potter would be a perfect fit for the Selhurst Park position and it is felt that the club can put forward a convincing offer, including an opportunity to work with what is certainly one of the best young squads in the top-flight.

Best of the rest

Brendan Rodgers is deemed to be ‘best of the rest’ and the former Leicester City boss can be backed at a best price of 6/1, while Paulo Fonseca and Paddy McCarthy complete the top five in the market at 11/1 and 14/1 respectively.