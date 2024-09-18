Coventry City entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites for football where you can claim some excellent free bets as well as the very best Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur odds.

Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Wednesday 18th September 2024

Tottenham Hotspur head to the West Midlands tonight on the back of a hugely disappointing North London derby defeat to bitter rivals Arsenal, however can they bounce back with a midweek Carabao Cup win over Championship opposition?

North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur lost the North London derby for the third successive time on home soil, a header from Gabriel in the second half handing Arsenal all three points. In terms of possession, Spurs dominated throughout and created many chances, however it was the inability to turn these chances and possession into goals that cost them dearly. Thus far in the league, Spurs have only managed a single win (against helpless Everton) and they sit in 13th position after four rounds of league fixtures.

Mixed bag

Coventry City have been very much a mixed bag in the Championship this season, the Sky Blues sitting in 14th position with their five league games returning two defeats, two draws and just a single win, the latter coming against Oxford United who they also beat in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Sent packing

Coventry have an FA Cup to their name but their record in the EFL Cup is less impressive with the West Midlands side having been sent packing from the tournament in the first round last season by League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon. This season, the Sky Blues have edged past Bristol City and Oxford United by 1-0 scorelines but they haven’t shown an ability to compete with top-flight giants in cup competitions of late.

Silverware

Spurs will be eager to move closer to a long-awaited piece of silverware and they will also be desperate to put their North London disappointment firmly behind them, therefore we’ll be siding with the visitors to condemn the hosts to a hefty defeat tonight.

Back Tottenham Hotspur to win-to-nil at best odds of 13/8