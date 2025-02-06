Championship side Coventry City entertain Ipswich Town in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy a great range of FA Cup offers as well as the very best Coventry City versus Ipswich Town odds.

Coventry City v Ipswich Town Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

The Sky Blues edged past Sheffield Wednesday via a penalty shoot-out in the third round of the FA Cup and they will look to take a Premier League scalp when they entertain Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Catalyst

Coventry City were dealt a penalty shoot-out blow in last year’s FA Cup by Manchester United and they ensured that spot kicks wouldn’t signal the end of their participation in this season’s competition when they brushed aside Sheffield Wednesday in their last FA Cup outing. This hard-fought win was a catalyst for some solid form for the West Midlands side as they subsequently embarked upon a four-match winning run in the Championship to position themselves closer to the play-off berths, however they received a reality check in midweek when losing 2-0 at home to league leaders Leeds United last night.

Lengthy absence

Ipswich Town came off second best against bottom side Southampton in their last top-flight outing, however they enjoyed a relatively easy win over League One side Bristol Rovers in the third round of this competition. The Tractor Boys haven’t made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup for 18 years but this is an ideal chance for the East Anglian outfit to put this lengthy absence to an end.

Team Form:

Coventry City: The Sky Blues have been in impressive form, securing four consecutive victories in the Championship. Under the guidance of manager Frank Lampard, they have climbed to 11th place, just three points shy of the playoff positions.

Ipswich Town: In contrast, Ipswich have faced challenges in the Premier League, currently sitting in 19th position. They have suffered four consecutive league defeats, including a recent 2-1 home loss to bottom-placed Southampton last time out.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, the encounters between these two teams have been pretty evenly matched. In the 2019/20 season, Coventry triumphed over Ipswich in an FA Cup replay although Ipswich secured 2-1 victories in both league meetings last season.

Prediction:

Given Coventry’s current momentum and home advantage, they appear poised to capitalise on Ipswich’s recent top-flight struggles. We envisage a closely fought encounter with a slight edge favouring the Sky Blues and as such, well be siding with a home win here.

Back Coventry City to win at best odds of 9/4