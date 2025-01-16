Coventry City entertain Bristol City on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best Coventry City versus Bristol City odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

Coventry City v Bristol City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 18th January 2025

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City brushed aside Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend and they will look to continue in winning ways when they entertain Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Much needed victory

A penalty shoot-out was needed in order to separate Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, however Frank Lampard’s troops prevailed and sent themselves through to the fourth round of the competition. This was a much-needed – if hard-fought – victory for a side which had previously been winless in three games, the Sky Blues having shared the spoils with Millwall and Cardiff City before losing 2-1 at Norwich City. Coventry will face Premier League side Ipswich Town in the next round of the FA Cup next month but for now they can refocus on their league campaign where they currently sit in 16th position in the league standings. Only six points separate Lampard’s men from the drop zone as the manager struggles to get through to his troops, however since the departure of Mark Robins they have yet to suffer defeat on home soil with no defeats in their last five at this venue.

One front to battle on

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, Bristol City have only one front to battle on between now and the end of the season. As things stand, the Robins sit in 9th position in the league table and while they are a country mile from the automatic promotion berths, a place in the play-off places are well within their grasp with four points separating them from sixth-placed Middlesbrough. City have failed to triumph in any of their last league outings away from Ashton Gate however, a mere two points taken from a possible fifteen and with Coventry having developed something of a resilient streak at home, we envisage the hosts edging their way to three points in what looks set to be a closely-fought encounter.

Back Coventry City to win 1-0 at best odds of 15/2