Coventry City v Bristol City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 30th January 2024

After being held to draws in their recent FA Cup fourth-round outings, both Coventry City and Bristol City will resume hostilities in the Championship with each side aiming to boost their promotion chances.

With Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres having left for pastures new during the summer, Coventry City took a while to get going in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, however the signings of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Haji Wright has helped the Sky Blues get back on the promotion trail and Mark Robins’ men will be in confident fettle ahead of their clash with Bristol City tonight. The West Midlands outfit sit in sixth position in the Championship table with their last nine league games returning six wins and three draws, while they are just two points adrift of fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol City held Premier League side Nottingham Forest to a goal-less draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday evening although their league campaign has slowed down somewhat following just one win in their last four Championship outings. The Robins will be desperate to kick-start their march towards the play-offs this evening but since the start of 2024 they have been having issues finding the back of the net with a mere three goals in seven competitive matches. In complete contrast, Coventry City have bagged nine goals in their last two home games and they have gone unbeaten at the CBS Arena since October 30th, therefore there’s every reason to believe that the home side will continue in a similar fashion this evening and claim all three points in a win-to-nil.

