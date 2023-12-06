Coventry City v Birmingham City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 8th December 2023

Coventry City and Birmingham City are battling it out for local bragging rights on Friday evening and with just a single point separating the two sides in the Championship table, this promises to be an evenly-fought encounter between these two West Midlands rivals.

Coventry City failed to win any of their six games between 7th October and the international break in November, manager Mark Robbins more than likely concerned about his future at the club. Nevertheless, the Sky Blues returned from the break in excellent fashion with back-to-back wins over Millwall (0-3) and Plymouth Argyle (1-0) before losing 2-1 away to second-placed Ipswich Town at the weekend. Despite this disappointing defeat to the Tractor Boys, it appears that Coventry are on the up and with just eight points separating them from the top six in the Championship table, there is reason for optimism ahead of their clash with local rivals Birmingham City on Friday.

Wayne Rooney is the man in the hot-seat at St Andrews and following a goal-less draw at home to struggling Rotherham United last time out, he publicly questioned the character of several of his squad. Under the England legend, Birmingham have managed a mere five points from eight league outings while the side have suffered defeat in each of their last seven Championship matches on their travels. This certainly doesn’t bode well ahead of this trip along the M6 and while it’s likely that the Blues will click into gear at some point under Rooney, we don’t envisage it happening against a Coventry side which have been improving in recent weeks.

Back Coventry City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/4