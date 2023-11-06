Copenhagen v Manchester United Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester United will look to put recent woes behind them when they travel to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is a great time to register a brand new betting account with any of our UK and Irish betting sites and take advantage of the wealth of Man United free bets and other great Champions League offers.

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 8th November 2023

Copenhagen will be going all-out the avenge the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford when the two sides once again lock horns in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Copenhagen departed Old Trafford without anything to show for their troubles a fortnight ago but they will have taken plenty of positives from that encounter. The Danish side had a penalty saved in the dying minutes of that match and will be eager to keep their qualifying hopes alive by taking all three points on home soil in this midweek clash. Thus far the Lions have collected just a single point in Group A but victory here could lift them level on points with second-placed Galatasaray should the latter fall to leaders Bayern Munich as expected.

This will be Manchester United’s first visit to this venue since they lost 1-0 to Copenhagen here in the group stages of the 2006/07 Champions League. The Red Devils will take comfort from the fact that their hosts have failed to triumph in any of their last ten meetings with English sides in European competition, however United have won just one of their last seven Champions League matches away from Old Trafford and their recent form leaves a lot to be desired, Bruno Fernandes saving the day at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon by scoring the one and only goal of the game in the first minute of stoppage time.

Copenhagen have been solid in front of their own home fans and showed plenty of fighting spirit when losing 2-1 to group leaders Bayern Munich in their second group outing. We envisage a tight affair when Manchester United come to town and given the visitors’ recent European form on the road, we envisage Erik ten Hag’s men returning home with just a single point for their troubles.

