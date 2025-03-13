The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, a cornerstone of the Cheltenham Festival, is set to captivate racing enthusiasts on Thursday, 13th March 2025, at 16:00.

This Grade 1 race, spanning 3 miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards), challenges the endurance and skill of the finest staying hurdlers. As the premier long-distance hurdle event in the National Hunt calendar, it has a storied history of thrilling finishes and unexpected twists.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Stayers' Hurdle Preview

Historical Context

Established in 1912, the Stayers’ Hurdle has undergone various transformations, including changes in distance and title sponsors. Despite these evolutions, its prestige has remained intact. Notable winners such as Big Buck’s, who dominated the race with four consecutive victories from 2009 to 2012, have cemented its status as a true test of stamina and class.

Race Structure

Distance : 3 miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards)

: 3 miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards) Type : Grade 1 Hurdle

: Grade 1 Hurdle Eligibility : Horses aged four years and older

: Horses aged four years and older Prize Fund: £182,877.50 for the winner

Leading Contenders for 2025

As of 12th March 2025, the betting market highlights several key contenders:

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Teahupoo is the defending champion, having clinched the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2024. His recent performances, including a solid run over a shorter distance, indicate he is in prime form to defend his title. Punters and analysts alike view him as the one to beat.

This contender has shown promise, especially when the race pace is brisk. A faster tempo could play to The Wallpark’s strengths, making him a formidable challenger to the reigning champion.

A two-time Coral Cup winner, Langer Dan brings experience and resilience to the field. His proven track record at Cheltenham makes him a horse to watch, especially if the race conditions align with his racing style.

Another notable entry, Home By The Lee, has been highlighted as a key horse to watch on day three of the festival. His consistent performances have earned him a spot among the top contenders.

Despite being considered a long shot, Bob Olinger has a commendable record at the festival. His previous performances suggest he could defy the odds and deliver a surprise.

Betting Landscape

The current odds, reflecting the competitive nature of the race, are as follows:

Odds accurate as of 13th March 2025.

Tactical Considerations

The Stayers’ Hurdle often unfolds as a test of stamina and tactical acumen:

Pace : A strong early pace can expose those lacking endurance.

: A strong early pace can expose those lacking endurance. Positioning : Navigating through a competitive field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic issues.

: Navigating through a competitive field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic issues. Ground Conditions: The going can significantly impact performance; adaptable horses hold an advantage.

A Light-hearted Observation

In the whimsical world of horse racing, names often carry a certain charm. One can’t help but wonder if Teahupoo enjoys a spot of tea before galloping to glory, or if Bob Olinger has a penchant for Irish folk tunes.

Who Will Claim the 2025 Stayers’ Hurdle Crown?

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is a true test of stamina, resilience, and tactical nous, demanding both raw ability and an iron will to slog it out up the famous Cheltenham hill. This year’s renewal is shaping up to be another epic battle, with defending champion Teahupoo facing a host of dangerous challengers. So, let’s break down the key contenders and how the race might unfold.

Can Teahupoo (7/4) Go Back-to-Back?

At first glance, it looks like Teahupoo’s race to lose. Gordon Elliott’s eight-year-old won this contest in 2024, silencing doubters who questioned whether he truly stayed the three-mile trip. He proved that staying power wasn’t an issue, powering up the hill to victory in style.

Since then, he’s been kept fresh, running in shorter races before returning to this big stamina test. That’s a tactic many trainers use to keep horses sharp, and his ability to handle soft and heavy ground gives him a huge advantage if the heavens open before race day.

However, the main question is: Has the division caught up with him? While he remains the one to beat, odds of 7/4 don’t scream value, especially in a division known for its surprises.

The Wallpark (6/1) – The Dark Horse in the Field?

Not much was expected of The Wallpark early in his career, but he’s made steady progress over hurdles and has now become a legitimate Grade 1 contender. His impressive run in a Cheltenham qualifier suggests he handles the track well, and if the race develops into a real stamina test, he could be one of the few still galloping at the end.

His form suggests he needs a strong pace to be seen at his best—if they go a crawl early on, he might lack the tactical speed to get involved. However, if the race turns into a proper war of attrition, he could grind his way into contention late on. At 6/1, he represents a solid each-way bet.

Langer Dan (8/1) – The Cheltenham Specialist

If there’s a horse who knows how to perform at the festival, it’s Langer Dan. A two-time Coral Cup winner, he thrives in big-field handicaps, which could give him an edge if the Stayers’ Hurdle turns into a scrap up the hill.

However, the big question is whether he truly stays three miles. While he’s handled extended trips well, this will be his toughest stamina test yet. If there’s a slow early pace, he could be in the mix, but if it turns into a gruelling test, he might struggle to match the out-and-out stayers.

At 8/1, he’s definitely one to consider, especially given his Cheltenham experience.

Home By The Lee (8/1) – The Forgotten Contender?

If you feel like you’ve seen Home By The Lee in every big race over hurdles, that’s because he has been there and done it all. He’s been a regular in this division, often hitting the frame but struggling to get his head in front.

His best days suggest he belongs at this level, but he’ll need to reverse form with Teahupoo to actually win the race. If he runs to his absolute best, he’s a dangerous challenger—but he might be one for the place money rather than an outright bet.

Bob Olinger (20/1) – Can He Roll Back the Years?

Ah, Bob Olinger, a horse that once looked destined for superstardom. A past Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner, he’s been a frustrating enigma ever since.

After an unsuccessful chasing career, he’s now back over hurdles, where his best form came in the first place. While 20/1 is a big price, there’s no denying his ability on his best day. The issue? Those best days are few and far between.

If the Bob Olinger of three years ago turns up, he could cause an upset. But if the inconsistent Bob Olinger appears, he’ll be struggling from a long way out.

How Will the Race Play Out?

Tactics will be hugely important, and here’s how the main contenders might approach the race:

Teahupoo will likely be ridden prominently, ensuring he doesn’t get caught too far back. He has the stamina to grind it out from the front if necessary.

will likely be ridden prominently, ensuring he doesn’t get caught too far back. He has the stamina to grind it out from the front if necessary. The Wallpark will be held up early, hoping for a strong pace to bring his stamina into play.

will be held up early, hoping for a strong pace to bring his stamina into play. Langer Dan will sit midfield, using his Cheltenham experience to pick his way through late.

will sit midfield, using his Cheltenham experience to pick his way through late. Home By The Lee will track Teahupoo, hoping to pounce if the favourite falters.

will track Teahupoo, hoping to pounce if the favourite falters. Bob Olinger? Your guess is as good as mine—he could be leading the race or pulling up before the final hurdle.

The Best Bets for the 2025 Stayers’ Hurdle

So, after all that analysis, where should your money go?

✅ Best Win Bet: Teahupoo (7/4) – The class horse in the race and a worthy favourite.

✅ Best Each-Way Bet: The Wallpark (6/1) – If they go a strong gallop, he could be staying on powerfully at the finish.

✅ Best Long Shot: Bob Olinger (20/1) – If you believe in fairy tales, this could be one for the dreamers.

Final Thoughts: A Stayers’ Hurdle for the Ages?

This year’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle has everything—a dominant favourite, some hardy challengers, and a few unpredictable wildcards who could shake things up.

Teahupoo is the rightful favourite, but history tells us this race can throw up surprises. If you fancy a bit of value, The Wallpark and Langer Dan both offer solid each-way chances, while Bob Olinger could produce a moment of magic if he rediscovers his old spark.

Regardless of who you back, one thing is guaranteed: this will be a battle of true Cheltenham warriors.

And after watching them slug it out up the hill, I suspect the only staying power that matters will be in the Guinness Village afterwards. Cheers! 🍻