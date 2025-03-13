The Ryanair Chase, a distinguished Grade 1 event at the Cheltenham Festival, is set to captivate racing enthusiasts on Thursday, 13th March 2025, at 15:20.

This 2-mile, 4½-furlong chase has evolved into a premier contest since its inception in 2005, attracting elite horses whose optimal distance lies between the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup. With a rich history of showcasing equine talent, the 2025 edition promises a thrilling spectacle and leading bookmaker Ladbrokes are offering some excellent deals on this and every other race on Day Three of the Festival.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Ryanair Chase Preview – 3:20pm

Historical Context

Established to fill the gap between the two-mile Queen Mother Champion Chase and the three-mile-plus Gold Cup, the Ryanair Chase has grown in prestige over the years. Elevated to Grade 1 status in 2008, it has been won by notable horses such as Vautour, Un De Sceaux, and Frodon. The race often features horses that excel over intermediate distances, providing a platform for those who might find the Gold Cup’s length too taxing yet possess more stamina than required for the Champion Chase.

Leading Contenders for 2025

As of 12th March 2025, the betting market highlights several key contenders:

Fact To File – Odds: 5/4

Trained by Willie Mullins, Fact To File has demonstrated exceptional form this season. After clinching the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at last year’s festival, he secured victory in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase in November. Despite two subsequent defeats to Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File remains a formidable contender, especially with his proven Cheltenham prowess. Il Est Francais – Odds: 11/4

This French raider has been the subject of much discussion among punters. Known for his versatility and tactical speed, Il Est Francais has transitioned smoothly to chasing, with a notable victory in the Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil. His ability to handle varying ground conditions adds to his appeal. Protektorat – Odds: 7/1

The defending champion, Protektorat, trained by Dan Skelton, seeks to replicate his success from last year. An impressive win in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor signalled his return to form, making him a strong contender to retain his title. Djelo – Odds: 14/1

Djelo has been making waves with his recent performances, notably besting Protektorat in a Grade 2 event. His rapid improvement and ability to handle competitive fields make him an intriguing prospect for the Ryanair Chase.

Betting Landscape

The current odds, reflecting the competitive nature of the race, are as follows:

Tactical Considerations

The Ryanair Chase often unfolds as a tactical affair, with pace and positioning playing crucial roles. Horses with tactical versatility, capable of adapting to the race’s tempo, often find success. The undulating nature of the Cheltenham course, combined with its stiff fences, demands both agility and stamina.

A Light-hearted Observation

In the colourful world of horse racing, names often carry a whimsical charm. One can’t help but wonder if Spillane’s Tower is a nod to a particularly tall storyteller, or if Djelo is the equine embodiment of a smooth jazz tune, ready to hit all the right notes on race day.

The 2025 Ryanair Chase promises to be a thrilling contest, blending seasoned champions with emerging talents. With a rich history and a field brimming with quality, this year’s race is set to be a highlight of the Cheltenham Festival. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or a casual observer, the Ryanair Chase offers a blend of strategy, stamina, and spectacle that embodies the spirit of National Hunt racing.

The Big Question: Who Will Conquer the Ryanair Chase?

With an exciting mix of established stars and rising talents, the 2025 Ryanair Chase is shaping up to be one of the most competitive races of the Cheltenham Festival. But which horse will charge up the famous hill to claim glory? Let’s break it down.

The Case for Fact To File (5/4)

If there’s one horse that ticks all the boxes, it’s Fact To File. Willie Mullins’ charge has been a picture of consistency, proving himself over this trip and thriving at Cheltenham. His dominant performance in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last year was a clear indication that he loves the course.

However, his defeats to Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan and Irish Gold Cup raise a question—has he been beaten by a superstar, or are there cracks in his armour? The fact that he’s been aimed at the Ryanair instead of the Gold Cup suggests that connections see this as his best chance of festival glory. At 5/4, there’s not much juice left in his price, but class-wise, he’s the one to beat.

Can the French Raider Il Est Francais (11/4) Spoil the Party?

There’s always intrigue when a top-class French-trained horse takes on the best of Britain and Ireland, and Il Est Francais brings serious credentials to the table. He has a Grade 1 win at Auteuil over fences, and unlike some of his rivals, he’s already faced top-class opposition in open company.

The main concern? Cheltenham experience. Many top French horses have found the undulating track and stiff fences challenging. If he takes to the course, he’s got the raw ability to serve it up to Fact To File, and at 11/4, he’s an attractive alternative to the favourite.

Protektorat (7/1) – Can the Defending Champion Go Back-to-Back?

Last year, Protektorat produced a devastating display to win the 2024 Ryanair Chase, proving that the intermediate trip is where he’s at his best. Since then, his form has been up and down, but his win in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in January showed that he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

The problem? Only one horse has ever won back-to-back Ryanair Chases (Albertas Run, 2010-2011). This suggests that it’s a race where new stars tend to emerge each year, and he may find it harder with younger rivals snapping at his heels. However, at 7/1, he’s got the festival experience and the Dan Skelton factor, which is never a bad thing.

Djelo (14/1) – The Each-Way Dark Horse?

If you’re looking for a horse at a big price who could sneak into the frame, Djelo is an interesting contender. His recent win over Protektorat in a Grade 2 suggests he’s on the rise, and at 14/1, he represents great each-way value.

The downside? He’s still unproven at Grade 1 level. But if the race falls apart and some of the bigger names underperform, he could be the one staying on late to pick up a place.

Tactics and How the Race Might Play Out

How this race is run could be the key to unlocking the winner.

Fact To File and Protektorat both like to race prominently, meaning we could see a strong gallop from the start.

and both like to race prominently, meaning we could see a strong gallop from the start. Il Est Francais will likely be ridden with patience, waiting to pounce late.

will likely be ridden with patience, waiting to pounce late. Envoi Allen (16/1) could be the joker in the pack, potentially challenging for the lead early to make it a true stamina test.

One thing’s for sure: whoever wins will need to be a strong traveller and a powerful finisher, as the Ryanair Chase is rarely won by a horse who idles up the hill.

The Best Bets for the 2025 Ryanair Chase

With all that in mind, here’s how the betting shapes up:

✅ Best Win Bet: Fact To File (5/4) – The most likely winner, but the price is a little short.

✅ Best Value Alternative: Il Est Francais (11/4) – If he takes to Cheltenham, he could be the one to take down the favourite.

✅ Best Each-Way Bet: Djelo (14/1) – If there’s a shock result, he could be the one to sneak into the places.

Final Verdict: A Ryanair Chase for the Ages?

With a red-hot favourite in Fact To File, an intriguing French raider in Il Est Francais, and last year’s winner Protektorat looking to defy history, the 2025 Ryanair Chase has all the ingredients to be an absolute classic.

Whether you’re lumping on the favourite, searching for value with Il Est Francais, or playing a sneaky each-way bet on Djelo, one thing is certain—this will be a race to remember.

And if all else fails? There’s always the Guinness Village to drown your sorrows… or celebrate in style.

Final Thought: Is it really Cheltenham if Willie Mullins doesn’t win a big race? 🤔