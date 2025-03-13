The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, affectionately known as the Pertemps Final, is a staple of the Cheltenham Festival, offering a thrilling spectacle for racing enthusiasts and punters alike.

Scheduled for Thursday, 13th March 2025, at 14:40, this Premier Handicap race spans 3 miles and features a dozen challenging hurdles. As the culmination of a series of qualifiers held throughout the season, it brings together a competitive field of stayers, each vying for glory on one of racing's grandest stages.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Pertemps Handicap Hurdle Preview – 2:40pm

Historical Context

Introduced to The Festival in 1974, replacing the George Duller Handicap Hurdle, the Pertemps Final has evolved into a prestigious event. Over the years, it has been sponsored by various entities, with Pertemps taking over in 2002. The race has a rich history of producing winners who go on to achieve greater success, serving as a springboard for future stars.

Race Structure

Distance : 3 miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards)

: 3 miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards) Type : Premier Handicap Hurdle

: Premier Handicap Hurdle Eligibility : Horses aged five years and older

: Horses aged five years and older Qualification: Horses must have finished in the first six in any of the 21 qualifying races held during the season.

Notable Trends and Statistics

Understanding historical trends can offer valuable insights:

Age : Horses aged six to eight have dominated, winning 14 of the last 15 renewals.

: Horses aged six to eight have dominated, winning 14 of the last 15 renewals. Weight : Winners often carry between 10st 11lb and 11st 6lb.

: Winners often carry between 10st 11lb and 11st 6lb. Headgear: A significant 89% of the last nine winners wore some form of headgear.

Leading Contenders for 2025

As of 13th March 2025, here are some of the main horses to watch, along with their latest betting odds:

D Art D Art – Odds: 15/2

Trained by Thomas Cooper, D Art D Art has been heavily backed to show his aptitude for the course. Joint-favourite alongside Jeriko Du Reponet, he should feature in this Premier Handicap.

– Trained by Thomas Cooper, D Art D Art has been heavily backed to show his aptitude for the course. Joint-favourite alongside Jeriko Du Reponet, he should feature in this Premier Handicap. Win Some Lose Some – Odds: 8/1

This consistent performer has been a model of reliability in handicap hurdles. His ability to handle varying ground conditions makes him a versatile contender.

– This consistent performer has been a model of reliability in handicap hurdles. His ability to handle varying ground conditions makes him a versatile contender. Feet Of A Dancer – Odds: 9/1

A lightly raced seven-year-old, Feet Of A Dancer has been carefully campaigned. His recent win in a Warwick qualifier indicates he’s peaking at the right time.

– A lightly raced seven-year-old, Feet Of A Dancer has been carefully campaigned. His recent win in a Warwick qualifier indicates he’s peaking at the right time. Jeriko Du Reponet – Odds: 15/2

Nicky Henderson’s charge, Jeriko Du Reponet, brings a blend of experience and class. Mixed form of late but we envisage this contender being in fine fettle here.

Betting Insights

The current betting landscape reflects the competitiveness of the race:

D Art D Art : 15/2

: 15/2 Jeriko Du Reponet : 15/2

: 15/2 Win Some Lose Some : 8/1

: 8/1 Feet Of A Dancer : 9/1

: 9/1 Will The Wise : 9/1

: 9/1 Catch Him Derry: 14/1

Odds accurate as of 13th March 2025.

Tactical Considerations

The Pertemps Final often unfolds as a test of stamina and tactical acumen:

Pace : A strong early pace can expose those lacking endurance.

: A strong early pace can expose those lacking endurance. Positioning : Navigating through a large field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic issues.

: Navigating through a large field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic issues. Ground Conditions: The going can significantly impact performance; adaptable horses hold an advantage.

In the world of racing, names often carry a whimsical charm. One can’t help but wonder if Win Some Lose Some is a nod to the punter’s eternal mantra, reminding us all of the sport’s inherent unpredictability.

Conclusion

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle epitomizes the excitement and unpredictability of the Cheltenham Festival.With a rich history and a field brimming with talent, the 2025 renewal promises to be a captivating contest. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or a casual observer, this race offers a blend of strategy, stamina, and spectacle that embodies the spirit of National Hunt racing.