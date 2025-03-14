As we head further into Day Four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, why not visit leading bookmaker Boylesports for the latest and best betting odds for all the races on the card, including the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase Preview – 2.40pm

The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase 2025: A Gallop Through the Field

Ladies and gentlemen, as the Cheltenham Festival gallops towards its grand finale, we turn our attention to the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase. Scheduled for 2:40 PM on the final day, this Grade 2 contest over 2 miles 4½ furlongs showcases the finest female chasers in the National Hunt sphere. So, grab your binoculars and racing forms as we delve into the runners and riders set to grace this prestigious event.

A Brief Canter Through History

Introduced to the festival in 2021, the Mares’ Chase quickly established itself as a highlight, offering top-class mares a platform to shine. Past winners include Colreevy, Elimay, and Impervious, each etching their names into Cheltenham lore.The race not only celebrates equine excellence but also underscores the growing prominence of mares in National Hunt racing.

The 2025 Contenders: A Closer Look

This year’s lineup is as diverse as a box of assorted chocolates—each mare bringing her unique flavor to the mix. Here’s an in-depth look at the leading contenders, their quirks, and the odds that have bookmakers buzzing:

Dinoblue (6/4)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Jockey: Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Form: 223-241

223-241 Profile: Dinoblue enters the race as the favourite, boasting a recent victory that showcased her class and jumping prowess. Trained by the maestro Willie Mullins, she’s expected to deliver a performance as electrifying as her name suggests.

Strengths: Impeccable jumping technique and a turn of foot that can leave rivals flat-footed.

Weaknesses: Occasionally exhibits a preference for leading, which could make her vulnerable if challenged early. Allegorie De Vassy (7/2) Trainer: Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Jockey: Paul Townend

Paul Townend Form: 144-412

144-412 Profile: Another gem from the Mullins treasure chest, Allegorie De Vassy has shown versatility and resilience in her races. Her ability to adapt to different race scenarios makes her a formidable contender.

Strengths: Versatility in running styles and a strong finishing kick.

Weaknesses: Tendency to overjump, which could be costly over Cheltenham’s demanding fences. Brides Hill (9/2) Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Gavin Cromwell Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Keith Donoghue Form: 1111-32

1111-32 Profile: Brides Hill has been the belle of the ball, with a string of victories that have dance floors buzzing. Her consistent form and tenacity make her a leading lady in this ensemble.

Strengths: Consistency and a fighting spirit that refuses to be outdone.

Weaknesses: May struggle if the ground turns soft, as her best performances have come on firmer footing. Limerick Lace (7/1) Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Gavin Cromwell Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Form: 2110-52

2110-52 Profile: The defending champion, Limerick Lace, returns to Cheltenham with the aim of weaving her way to back-to-back victories. Her previous festival success adds a sparkle to her credentials.

Strengths: Course experience and proven ability to handle the festival atmosphere.

Weaknesses: Recent form suggests she may not be at the peak that saw her triumph last year. Shecouldbeanything (14/1) Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Jockey: Sam Ewing

Sam Ewing Form: 111153

111153 Profile: With a name that sparks intrigue, Shecouldbeanything has shown flashes of brilliance. Her early career suggested limitless potential, and connections hope she can rediscover that spark.

Strengths: Early career form and the element of surprise.

Weaknesses: Recent performances have lacked the zest of her initial outings. Fontaine Collonges (33/1) Trainer: Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Form: U19-1PP

U19-1PP Profile: A mare with a penchant for unpredictability, Fontaine Collonges has oscillated between brilliance and bewilderment. Her supporters will be hoping she channels the former on the big day.

Strengths: On her day, possesses the stamina and jumping ability to trouble the best.

Weaknesses: Inconsistency and a tendency to underperform without warning.

The Trainers: Orchestrators of Excellence

Behind every great mare is a trainer with a plan—or at least a hope and a prayer. Let’s tip our hats to the maestros behind the scenes:

Willie Mullins: The Irish sorcerer with a stable full of stars, Mullins’ record at Cheltenham is the stuff of legend.His dual-pronged attack with Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy showcases his depth of talent.

The Irish sorcerer with a stable full of stars, Mullins’ record at Cheltenham is the stuff of legend.His dual-pronged attack with Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy showcases his depth of talent. Gavin Cromwell: A trainer who has danced his way into the elite circle, Cromwell’s handling of Brides Hill and Limerick Lace proves he has a firm grip on the mares’ division. His Cheltenham record is growing, and he’s becoming a serious threat to the dominance of the bigger yards.

A trainer who has danced his way into the elite circle, Cromwell’s handling of and proves he has a firm grip on the mares’ division. His Cheltenham record is growing, and he’s becoming a serious threat to the dominance of the bigger yards. Gordon Elliott: The master of Cullentra has seen it all, from Gold Cup winners to surprise handicap heroes. Shecouldbeanything might not be his leading hope of the week, but Elliott knows how to produce a mare ready to run for her life on the big stage.

The master of Cullentra has seen it all, from Gold Cup winners to surprise handicap heroes. might not be his leading hope of the week, but Elliott knows how to produce a mare ready to run for her life on the big stage. Venetia Williams: The queen of training tough stayers and big-priced winners. Fontaine Collonges might be an outsider, but in racing, miracles happen—and Venetia is no stranger to a Cheltenham shock.

Tactical Play: How Will the Race Unfold?

The Mares’ Chase often provides an enthralling spectacle, with a strong gallop expected from the outset. Here’s how the race could unfold tactically:

Likely Front-Runners: Brides Hill and Dinoblue are the most likely to press forward. Both have prominent running styles and won’t want to be caught in the hustle and bustle of midfield.

and are the most likely to press forward. Both have prominent running styles and won’t want to be caught in the hustle and bustle of midfield. Midfield Stalkers: Allegorie De Vassy and Limerick Lace will likely sit just behind the leaders, looking to make their moves approaching the final turn.

and will likely sit just behind the leaders, looking to make their moves approaching the final turn. Hold-Up Runners: Shecouldbeanything and Fontaine Collonges may be ridden more patiently, hoping to pick up the pieces if the leaders go too fast.

With strong stayers in the field, an all-out pace battle could set the race up for a closer. If Dinoblue gets her own way in front, she could be tough to pass, but if there’s an early battle, expect a late charge from Allegorie De Vassy or Limerick Lace.

Course and Conditions: The Cheltenham Factor

Cheltenham is no place for the faint-hearted, and the demanding New Course will test these mares to their limits.

Ground Conditions: As of Friday, the going is expected to be good to soft . This should suit most runners, though Brides Hill and Allegorie De Vassy might prefer a slightly quicker surface, while Limerick Lace and Shecouldbeanything would relish a bit more cut in the ground.

As of Friday, the going is expected to be . This should suit most runners, though and might prefer a slightly quicker surface, while and would relish a bit more cut in the ground. Jumping Test: The Mares’ Chase features some of Cheltenham’s trickiest fences. Allegorie De Vassy has had issues with her jumping in the past, which could prove costly. Dinoblue and Brides Hill have been far more fluent and should have no problem handling the course.

The Betting Picture: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?

With a strong lineup, the betting market has seen plenty of movement leading up to the big day. As of Friday, the odds are as follows:

Dinoblue – 6/4 (Favoured for a reason, but can she justify the price?) Allegorie De Vassy – 7/2 (Second favourite, with plenty of support.) Brides Hill – 9/2 (Solid each-way contender.) Limerick Lace – 7/1 (Attracting support as an outsider with a chance.) Shecouldbeanything – 14/1 (Could be a wildcard selection for those seeking value.) Fontaine Collonges – 33/1 (A rank outsider, but stranger things have happened at Cheltenham!)

Expect movement in the market closer to the race, particularly if ground conditions change.

Key Factors to Consider Before Placing a Bet

Trainer Trends: Willie Mullins has won this race multiple times, making his runners (Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy) ones to watch. Course Form: Proven Cheltenham experience is invaluable. Limerick Lace won here last year, while Dinoblue has also shown her class at the festival. Jumping Ability: This race has been won by strong jumpers in the past. Allegorie De Vassy can be a bit erratic at times, which may cause problems. Tactical Speed vs Stamina: A balance between speed and stamina is key. If the race turns tactical, Dinoblue’s acceleration could be the winning factor. If it becomes a war of attrition, Brides Hill or Limerick Lace might outstay their rivals.

Final Predictions: Who Takes the Crown?

Most Likely Winner: Dinoblue (6/4) – She has the strongest form, is trained by the best in the business, and is likely to get the perfect ride from Mark Walsh. If she handles the occasion, she’s the one to beat.

Best Each-Way Play: Brides Hill (9/2) – Consistent, tough, and in-form, she has the right attributes to give Mullins’ mares a serious challenge.

Dark Horse: Limerick Lace (7/1) – Last year’s winner has a knack for producing big runs at Cheltenham. If she recaptures her best form, she could go close again.

Wildcard: Shecouldbeanything (14/1) – The Gordon Elliott factor makes this mare interesting at a double-figure price.

Conclusion: A Race to Remember?

The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase has quickly become a festival favourite, and this year’s renewal promises to be another thrilling contest. With Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy representing the powerhouse Mullins yard, Brides Hilland Limerick Lace aiming to upset the odds for Gavin Cromwell, and Shecouldbeanything lurking as a potential surprise package, we are in for a cracker of a race.

So, whether you’re backing the favourite, hoping for an each-way payday, or looking for a big-priced upset, settle in, enjoy the spectacle, and may the best mare win!