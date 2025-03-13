The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, affectionately known as the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, kicks off the third day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, 13th March, at 13:20.

This Grade 2 event, spanning 2 miles and 1 furlong, has quickly become a highlight since its inception in 2016, offering a platform for emerging talent among novice mares. You can enjoy some excellent odds and offers on this race with leading bookmaker Boylesports.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Preview – 1:20pm

Register with any of our featured UK betting sites for the latest promotions including free bets, enhanced places and price boosts on this Day Three opener.

A Brief Gallop Through History

Willie Mullins, the maestro of Closutton, dominated the early years of this race, clinching the first five editions with stars like Limini, Let’s Dance, Laurina, Eglantine Du Seuil, and Concertista. However, the recent runnings have seen a more democratic distribution of accolades, with the last four winners hailing from different stables, none bearing the Mullins hallmark.

The Contenders: A Closer Look

As the tapes rise for this year’s contest, several mares have caught the eye of punters and pundits alike. Here’s a rundown of the main protagonists:

Sixandahalf – Odds: 11/4

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Sixandahalf made a striking impression with a commanding victory on her hurdles debut at Fairyhouse. Her performance was so compelling that many ante-post bettors have pinned their hopes—and perhaps their mortgages—on her. However, some skeptics point out that the form of her maiden win hasn’t exactly set the world alight, with the runner-up, Qualimita, and others failing to frank the form subsequently.

– Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Sixandahalf made a striking impression with a commanding victory on her hurdles debut at Fairyhouse. Her performance was so compelling that many ante-post bettors have pinned their hopes—and perhaps their mortgages—on her. However, some skeptics point out that the form of her maiden win hasn’t exactly set the world alight, with the runner-up, Qualimita, and others failing to frank the form subsequently. Aurora Vega – Odds: 8/1

In the world of racing, pedigree can be as important as performance, and Aurora Vega boasts a lineage that would make any equine aristocrat blush. Being a daughter of the legendary Quevega and a sister to Facile Vega, expectations are sky-high. After a shock defeat at Wexford (at the unbackable odds of 1/10), she redeemed herself with consecutive wins, including a Grade 3 triumph at Fairyhouse. The fact that Paul Townend has chosen her over other fancied runners suggests she might be ready to step out of her family’s shadow and into the limelight.

– In the world of racing, pedigree can be as important as performance, and Aurora Vega boasts a lineage that would make any equine aristocrat blush. Being a daughter of the legendary Quevega and a sister to Facile Vega, expectations are sky-high. After a shock defeat at Wexford (at the unbackable odds of 1/10), she redeemed herself with consecutive wins, including a Grade 3 triumph at Fairyhouse. The fact that Paul Townend has chosen her over other fancied runners suggests she might be ready to step out of her family’s shadow and into the limelight. Maughreen – Odds: 10/1

Carrying the hopes of Willie Mullins to reclaim his crown in this event, Maughreen has shown consistent form in her preparatory races. While she hasn’t yet dazzled with brilliance, her steady improvement and the Mullins-Townend combination make her a formidable contender. Some analysts believe she might be the one to watch, especially if the ground conditions play to her strengths.

– Carrying the hopes of Willie Mullins to reclaim his crown in this event, Maughreen has shown consistent form in her preparatory races. While she hasn’t yet dazzled with brilliance, her steady improvement and the Mullins-Townend combination make her a formidable contender. Some analysts believe she might be the one to watch, especially if the ground conditions play to her strengths. Galileo Dame – Odds: 4/1

This mare has been the subject of much debate in racing circles. Her performances have been solid, if not spectacular, but her connections are bullish about her chances. A recent step up in trip seemed to suit her, and if the race turns into a test of stamina, she could be staying on when others have cried enough.

– This mare has been the subject of much debate in racing circles. Her performances have been solid, if not spectacular, but her connections are bullish about her chances. A recent step up in trip seemed to suit her, and if the race turns into a test of stamina, she could be staying on when others have cried enough. Diva Luna – Odds: 14/1

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, Diva Luna has been something of an enigma. Her early promise has been followed by a series of performances that can best be described as “character-building.” However, whispers from the yard suggest she’s been working well at home, and at her best, she could outrun her odds.

Betting Landscape

The current betting market reflects the open nature of this year’s race:

Sixandahalf : 11/4

: 11/4 Galileo Dame : 4/1

: 4/1 Aurora Vega : 8/1

: 8/1 Karoline Banbou : 9/1

: 9/1 Maughreen : 10/1

: 10/1 Jubilee Alpha : 11/1

: 11/1 Diva Luna: 14/1

These odds are correct as of 13th March 2025.

Race Dynamics and Tactical Considerations

The Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle often unfolds at a brisk pace, with trainers keen to exploit any chinks in their rivals’ jumping armor. Sixandahalf, known for her front-running style, is likely to set a searching gallop, aiming to stretch the field and test the stamina of her pursuers. Aurora Vega, with her blend of speed and stamina, may adopt a stalking position, ready to pounce as the leaders tire. Maughreen and Galileo Dame, both strong stayers, will be hoping for a true-run race to bring their endurance into play up the famous Cheltenham hill.

Trends and Tidbits

Age Matters : Historically, five-year-olds have had the edge in this race, though it’s worth noting that trends are merely guidelines, not gospel.

: Historically, five-year-olds have had the edge in this race, though it’s worth noting that trends are merely guidelines, not gospel. Experience Counts : While raw talent is essential, having at least three runs over hurdles has been a common trait among past winners.

: While raw talent is essential, having at least three runs over hurdles has been a common trait among past winners. Irish Eyes Are Smiling: Irish-trained horses have a formidable record in this event, reflecting the strength and depth of their National Hunt program.

They say horses are like people; some are born to lead, others to follow, and a few are just content to enjoy the scenery. In the case of Sixandahalf, her name might suggest she’s only giving 65%, but on the track, she’s all heart. Meanwhile, Aurora Vega’s family reunions must be something to behold, with Quevega and Facile Vega undoubtedly offering plenty of unsolicited advice over Sunday lunch.

Final Verdict: Who Will Conquer the Dawn Run?

The 2025 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions yet. With a strong field of promising young mares, the outcome will likely hinge on race tactics, ground conditions, and, of course, that all-important Cheltenham hill, which has dashed more dreams than a Monday morning alarm clock.

Sixandahalf (11/4) has the speed, the engine, and the confidence of many, but the question remains—can she maintain her dominance in a truly run race against proven stayers? If she gets an easy lead and dictates terms, she will be tough to peg back.

(11/4) has the speed, the engine, and the confidence of many, but the question remains—can she maintain her dominance in a truly run race against proven stayers? If she gets an easy lead and dictates terms, she will be tough to peg back. Galileo Dame (4/1) is the dark horse of the field. She’s improving with every run and could relish the uphill finish, making her an intriguing each-way option.

(4/1) is the dark horse of the field. She’s improving with every run and could relish the uphill finish, making her an intriguing each-way option. Maughreen (10/1) is one of Mullins’ best shot at reclaiming his title in this race. While she lacks fireworks, she has been consistently solid, and if the race turns tactical, her experience could be crucial.

(10/1) is one of Mullins’ best shot at reclaiming his title in this race. While she lacks fireworks, she has been consistently solid, and if the race turns tactical, her experience could be crucial. Aurora Vega (8/1), the blue-blooded contender, has plenty to prove. Her raw ability is undeniable, but will she cope with the hustle and bustle of Cheltenham? If she handles the occasion, she could cause an upset.

(8/1), the blue-blooded contender, has plenty to prove. Her raw ability is undeniable, but will she cope with the hustle and bustle of Cheltenham? If she handles the occasion, she could cause an upset. Diva Luna (14/1) might be underestimated. Her form is patchy, but if Ben Pauling has worked his magic, she could be finishing fast when others falter.

A Punters’ Perspective

For those looking for a bet, Sixandahalf is the obvious choice for those who like to keep things simple. But at a short price, there’s not much value in backing her outright. Maughreen and Galileo Dame offer solid alternatives with more generous odds. If you’re a romantic (or just enjoy a good narrative), then Aurora Vega winning as the daughter of Quevega would be a fairytale moment.

For the true optimists, backing Diva Luna each-way could provide some entertainment, especially if she manages to rattle home into a place.

Conclusion: Expect the Unexpected

The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle has been a breeding ground for future stars, but it has also thrown up a few surprise results over the years. With a wide-open field and no standout superstar, this year’s renewal promises to be an enthralling contest.

Whether you’re backing a hot favourite, taking a flyer on an outsider, or just enjoying the drama, one thing is certain—when those mares thunder up the Cheltenham hill, it’s going to be a race to remember.

Now, off to the bookmakers—or perhaps just the bar. After all, it’s Cheltenham. Cheers!