Cheltenham Festival 2025: Gold Cup Preview

The 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup: A Clash of Titans

As the 2025 Cheltenham Festival gallops towards its grand finale, all eyes turn to the pièce de résistance: the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Scheduled for 4:00 PM on the final day, this Grade 1 chase over 3 miles 2 furlongs and 70 yards is the zenith of National Hunt racing. So, don your tweed, clutch your racecards, and let’s delve into the runners and riders set to battle for steeplechasing’s most coveted prize.

A Gallop Through Gold Cup History

Since its inception in 1924, the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been the ultimate test of stamina, skill, and sheer equine brilliance. Legends like Arkle, Best Mate, and Kauto Star have etched their names into racing folklore with multiple victories. This year, Galopin Des Champs aims to join this elite group by securing a third consecutive Gold Cup, a feat achieved by only a select few.

The 2025 Contenders: A Closer Look

This year’s line-up is as rich and varied as a box of luxury chocolates—each horse offering a unique flavour to the mix. Here’s an in-depth look at the leading contenders, their quirks, and the odds that have punters buzzing:

Galopin Des Champs (4/7)

Trainer: Willie Mullins Jockey: Paul Townend Form: 11-2311



Profile: Galopin Des Champs stands on the precipice of history, seeking a third consecutive Gold Cup victory. His dominance in the staying chase division has been nothing short of spectacular, and he arrives at Cheltenham in imperious form.

Strengths: Exceptional jumping ability, relentless stamina, and a proven track record at Cheltenham.

Weaknesses: At such short odds, the weight of expectation could be his biggest rival.

Inothewayurthinkin (13/2)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell Jockey: Mark Walsh Form: 911-754



Profile: Inothewayurthinkin has been the subject of much debate among punters. His recent form includes an eye-catching fourth in the Irish Gold Cup, suggesting he’s peaking at just the right time.

Strengths: Strong finishing kick and the ability to handle various ground conditions.

Weaknesses: Lacks experience at the highest level; this is a significant step up in class.

Banbridge (7/1)

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien Jockey: J.J. Slevin Form: 19-14U1



Profile: Banbridge has been quietly building an impressive resume, with a recent victory that showcased his class.Trained by the astute Joseph O’Brien, he’s a dark horse in this competitive field.

Strengths: Versatility in running styles and a proven ability to handle the Cheltenham course.

Weaknesses: Occasional jumping errors could be costly in a race of this calibre.

Monty’s Star (10/1)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead Jockey: Rachael Blackmore Form: 312-225



Profile: Monty’s Star has been the subject of whispers in the paddock, with many believing he’s poised for a breakout performance. His partnership with Rachael Blackmore adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Strengths: Consistent performer with a penchant for rising to big occasions.

Weaknesses: Has yet to prove he can topple the very best in this division.

Corbetts Cross (16/1)

Trainer: Emmet Mullins Jockey: Jack Kennedy Form: F13-262



Profile: Corbetts Cross has been a model of consistency, often finishing in the money without landing the top prize.His connections are hopeful that Cheltenham will be the stage for his star turn.

Strengths: Reliable jumper with the stamina to see out the trip.

Weaknesses: May lack the necessary class to challenge the leading contenders.

Tactical Play: How Will the Race Unfold?

The Gold Cup is often a tactical chess match on turf, with strategies evolving as the race progresses:

Likely Front-Runners: The Real Whacker and Ahoy Senor are expected to set the pace, aiming to stretch the field early.

Galopin Des Champs and Banbridge will likely position themselves just off the leaders, ready to pounce as the race unfolds.

Inothewayurthinkin and Corbetts Cross may adopt patient tactics, conserving energy for a late surge up the famous Cheltenham hill.

Course and Conditions: The Cheltenham Factor

Cheltenham’s undulating track and stiff fences provide a unique challenge that only the best chasers can master. The 3m 2½f trip is the ultimate test of stamina, jumping ability, and tactical awareness.

Ground Conditions: As of Friday, 14th March 2025, the ground is expected to be good to soft, ideal for most runners. However, if the rain arrives before race time, softer conditions could play into the hands of the true stayers like Inothewayurthinkin and Monty’s Star.

The Cheltenham Hill: Many horses have travelled well into the final turn only to hit a wall as they climb the famous hill. This is where class, stamina, and determination separate the great from the good.

Market Movers & Betting Picture: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup betting market is always lively, and punters have been backing their favourites in droves. Here’s where things stand as of Friday, 14th March 2025:

Horse Trainer Jockey Odds Galopin Des Champs Willie Mullins Paul Townend 4/7 (Fav) Inothewayurthinkin Gavin Cromwell Mark Walsh 13/2 Banbridge Joseph O’Brien J.J. Slevin 7/1 Monty’s Star Henry de Bromhead Rachael Blackmore 10/1 Corbetts Cross Emmet Mullins Jack Kennedy 16/1

📈 Market trends indicate that Inothewayurthinkin has been attracting each-way support, suggesting confidence in his ability to challenge Galopin Des Champs. Meanwhile, Banbridge has seen steady backing from punters who fancy a progressive horse with a strong finishing kick.

Trainer Trends: Who Holds the Key to Victory?

Winning the Gold Cup requires a master trainer, and some of the sport’s biggest names have entries this year.

Willie Mullins: The dominant force in jumps racing, Mullins has already won three Gold Cups (Al Boum Photo twice and Galopin Des Champs). His number one hope, Galopin Des Champs, is looking to cement himself among the greats.

The dominant force in jumps racing, Mullins has already won three Gold Cups (Al Boum Photo twice and Galopin Des Champs). His number one hope, Galopin Des Champs, is looking to cement himself among the greats. Gavin Cromwell: A rising force in Irish racing, Cromwell has proven he can train winners at the highest level. If Inothewayurthinkin upsets the favourite, it could be a defining moment in his career.

A rising force in Irish racing, Cromwell has proven he can train winners at the highest level. If Inothewayurthinkin upsets the favourite, it could be a defining moment in his career. Joseph O’Brien: The son of legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien, Joseph is carving his own stellar path. Banbridge is his best chance yet of adding a Gold Cup to his collection.

The son of legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien, Joseph is carving his own stellar path. Banbridge is his best chance yet of adding a Gold Cup to his collection. Henry de Bromhead: A dual Gold Cup-winning trainer (Minella Indo and A Plus Tard), de Bromhead has Rachael Blackmore aboard Monty’s Star—a combination that could cause problems for the favourite.

Tactics & Race Analysis: How Will the Gold Cup Be Won?

The Gold Cup is rarely won by accident. The best tacticians will prevail, and every stride matters.

Likely Race Tactics:

Galopin Des Champs will likely be held up in midfield, waiting to make his move as they approach the home straight.

will likely be held up in midfield, waiting to make his move as they approach the home straight. Inothewayurthinkin and Monty’s Star could race prominently, ensuring a strong pace throughout.

and could race prominently, ensuring a strong pace throughout. Banbridge might be ridden patiently, looking to launch a late challenge up the Cheltenham hill.

might be ridden patiently, looking to launch a late challenge up the Cheltenham hill. Corbetts Cross, the outsider, will need the race to fall apart in front of him if he’s to land a shock victory.

Key race section: The final climb up the Cheltenham Hill is where the true Gold Cup horses emerge. Galopin Des Champs knows this hill well, but can the younger rivals like Banbridge or Monty’s Star challenge him in the dying strides?

Final Predictions: Who Will Wear the Gold?

🏆 Most Likely Winner: Galopin Des Champs (4/7) – He’s simply the best chaser in training, and if he runs to his ability, he wins. No question.

🎯 Best Each-Way Bet: Banbridge (7/1) – Joseph O’Brien’s star has untapped potential and could be the one to challenge the favourite late on.

⚠️ Dark Horse: Inothewayurthinkin (13/2) – Unexposed at this level, but his strong finishing style could make him dangerous.

🤯 Wild Card: Monty’s Star (10/1) – Rachael Blackmore on board means he cannot be ignored. A Cheltenham specialist, he could run into a place at a decent price.

💰 Longshot: Corbetts Cross (16/1) – He’ll need a career-best effort to win this, but Gold Cups have seen bigger shocks before.

Conclusion: A Classic in the Making?

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025 promises to be another thrilling edition of the Festival’s flagship race. Can Galopin Des Champs join the greats with a third win? Or will a new star emerge to steal the limelight?

Whatever happens, strap yourselves in for 4:00 PM, because this is going to be one of the races of the year. Place your bets wisely… and enjoy the show!