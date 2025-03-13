The TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, affectionately known as the Festival Plate, is a highlight of Day Three at the Cheltenham Festival.

Scheduled for Thursday, 13th March 2025, at 16:40, this Premier Handicap Chase covers 2 miles, 4 furlongs, and 127 yards, challenging horses aged five and older over 17 fences on Cheltenham’s New Course. With a rich history dating back to 1951, the race has evolved into a fiercely competitive event, often serving as a springboard for horses aiming for Grade 1 success.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Festival Plate Preview – 4:40pm

Historical Context

The Festival Plate has been a platform for horses to showcase their potential before ascending to higher accolades.Notable winners like Road To Respect and The Storyteller have used victories in this race as a launchpad to Grade 1 triumphs, underscoring the race’s significance in the National Hunt calendar. ​

Race Structure

Distance : 2 miles, 4 furlongs, and 127 yards ​

: ​ Type : Premier Handicap Chase ​

: ​ Eligibility : Horses aged five years and older ​

: ​ Fences : 17 ​

: ​ Prize Fund: £84,405 to the winner ​

Leading Contenders for 2025

As of 12th March 2025, the betting landscape highlights several key contenders:

Jagwar – Odds: 7/2

Emerging as a prominent novice, Jagwar has demonstrated remarkable form this season, notably with a victory on Trials Day. His consistent performances have positioned him as a favourite for the Plate.

Thecompanysergeant – Odds: 13/2

Thecompanysergeant has shown potential in recent outings, with performances that suggest he can compete at this level. His ability to handle competitive fields makes him a strong contender.

Masaccio – Odds: 8/1

Masaccio has been impressive in novice chases, and with an additional run to qualify, he could be a significant player in this handicap.

Jordans – Odds: 9/1

Jordans has shown promise in his chase career, with performances indicating he can handle the demands of the Plate.

An Peann Dearg – Odds: 12/1

An Peann Dearg has been consistent in his performances, with a recent win boosting his credentials for this competitive handicap.

Ginny’s Destiny – Odds: 12/1

Ginny’s Destiny has been highlighted by experts as a potential contender, with some tipping him for success in the Plate.

Betting Landscape

The current odds, reflecting the competitive nature of the race, are as follows:

Jagwar : 7/2

: 7/2 Thecompanysergeant : 13/2

: 13/2 Masaccio : 8/1

: 8/1 Jordans : 9/1

: 9/1 An Peann Dearg : 12/1

: 12/1 Ginny’s Destiny: 12/1

Odds accurate as of 13th March 2025.

Tactical Considerations

The Festival Plate often unfolds as a complex tactical affair:

Pace : Establishing a balanced pace is crucial; too fast can lead to early fatigue, while too slow can result in a sprint finish.

: Establishing a balanced pace is crucial; too fast can lead to early fatigue, while too slow can result in a sprint finish. Positioning : Navigating through a large field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic and capitalize on openings.

: Navigating through a large field requires strategic positioning to avoid traffic and capitalize on openings. Jumping Efficiency: With 17 fences to negotiate, clean and efficient jumping is essential to maintain momentum and conserve energy.

Observation

In the whimsical world of horse racing, names often carry a certain charm. One might muse whether Jagwar possesses the feline agility his name suggests, or if An Peann Dearg holds the key to unlocking this handicap puzzle.

Who Will Take the 2025 TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase?

With a wide-open betting market and plenty of contenders in top form, this year’s Festival Plate looks set to be a thrilling puzzle for punters. With a mix of novices on the rise and experienced handicappers looking to strike gold, the race promises to be a true test of jumping ability, stamina, and tactical nous.

Let’s take a closer look at the main contenders and how they might fare on the day.

Jagwar (7/2) – The Class Act?

Why he’ll win:

Jagwar has done everything right this season. A Grade 2 novice chase winner, he bolted up at Trials Day, showing that he handles Cheltenham and stays the trip well. He has a touch of class, and if he improves again, he could simply be too good for this field.

The concern?

The Festival Plate is no easy task for a novice, and some more experienced handicappers might be better equipped for the hustle and bustle of a big-field race like this. At 7/2, you’re not getting massive value in a race as competitive as this.

Thecompanysergeant (13/2) – Cromwell’s Big Hope?

Why he’ll win:

Gavin Cromwell knows how to win at Cheltenham, and Thecompanysergeant looks like one of his best handicap chase prospects this year. He has been progressive all season, and his form suggests he’s been laid out for this race.

The concern?

His jumping can be sketchy at times, and Cheltenham fences can punish mistakes. If he doesn’t get into a rhythm early, he could struggle.

Masaccio (8/1) – The Stamina Play?

Why he’ll win:

Masaccio has been staying on strongly in all his races, suggesting that a stiff finish at Cheltenham will be right up his street. If there’s a fast pace and the leaders start to fade up the hill, he’ll be staying on when others are stopping.

The concern?

Has he got the speed to lay up with them early? If he gets too far back, he might not be able to make up the ground in time.

Jordans (9/1) – The Improving Novice?

Why he’ll win:

Jordans has progressed brilliantly this season, taking big steps forward with each run. He’s got a nice racing weight and looks like a horse that could have more to give.

The concern?

Like Jagwar, he’s a novice in a competitive handicap, and experience might be a factor. Can he cope with the rough and tumble of a big field at Cheltenham?

An Peann Dearg (12/1) – The Irish Dark Horse?

Why he’ll win:

An Peann Dearg has been sneaking under the radar all season, running solid races without too much hype. Trained in Ireland, he looks well-handicapped and could spring a surprise if given a clever ride.

The concern?

His jumping has been inconsistent, and in a race like this, you can’t afford a single mistake.

Ginny’s Destiny (12/1) – The Cheltenham Lover?

Why he’ll win:

Ginny’s Destiny has Cheltenham form, which is always a plus. He stays well, jumps well, and if he gets into a good rhythm, he could be a major player in this race.

The concern?

Is he good enough to win a race of this calibre? He’s consistent, but does he have the extra gear needed to win a big handicap at the Festival?

Race Tactics: How Will It Play Out?

With a big field and a fast pace expected, tactics will be hugely important.

Jagwar and Thecompanysergeant will likely be up near the pace, trying to control the race from the front.

and will likely be up near the pace, trying to control the race from the front. Jordans and Ginny’s Destiny will be in mid-division, hoping to strike late.

and will be in mid-division, hoping to strike late. Masaccio and An Peann Dearg will be held up, waiting to come with a strong late run.

If the leaders go too fast, it could set the race up for a strong stayer like Masaccio. But if it’s a tactical race, one of the front-runners could get away from the field.

Best Bets for the 2025 TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase

✅ Best Win Bet: Jagwar (7/2) – If he improves again, he could just be better than these.

✅ Best Each-Way Bet: Thecompanysergeant (13/2) – Gavin Cromwell’s horses often go well in big handicaps, and he looks to have been aimed at this race.

✅ Best Value Long Shot: Masaccio (8/1) – If they go flat-out up front, he could be staying on when others are stopping.

Final Thoughts: A Handicap Classic in the Making?

The TrustATrader Plate is shaping up to be one of the most competitive handicap chases of the Festival, with no standout favourite and plenty of improving young horses looking to make their mark.

Jagwar is the class act, but Thecompanysergeant and Masaccio both have huge claims. And with Irish horses always dangerous in these races, An Peann Dearg could be the big-priced surprise.

Whatever happens, expect drama, excitement, and a thrilling finish up the Cheltenham hill. And for the punters who pick the winner? Well, the Guinness will taste that little bit sweeter. 🍻