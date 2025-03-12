We take a look at the winners and losers on Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival. Ahead of the third day of the meeting, you can still take advantage of a wide range of bookmaker offers such as free bets, price boosts, cash-backs and enhanced places, courtesy of our featured betting sites such as William Hill.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Day Two Results & Review

1:20pm – Turners Novices’ Hurdle

In a thrilling opener to Day Two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, The New Lion roared to victory in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, defying snowy conditions and a competitive field.

Race Recap:

The race unfolded as a gripping three-way battle among the favourites, with The New Lion, ridden by Harry Skelton, emerging victorious. This win was particularly significant as it marked the first time since 2006-07 that a horse has broken the so-called “Challow Curse,” a term coined for horses winning the Challow Novices’ Hurdle and then struggling to replicate that success at Cheltenham.

Result:

1st: The New Lion – 3/1

– 3/1 2nd: The Yellow Clay – 5/2

– 5/2 3rd: Final Demand – 6/4F

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

The New Lion : Trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by his brother, jockey Harry Skelton, this victory added to their growing list of Festival successes.

: Trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by his brother, jockey Harry Skelton, this victory added to their growing list of Festival successes. The Yellow Clay : Representing Henry de Bromhead’s stable, this runner showed promise but lacked the final push needed in the closing stages.

: Representing Henry de Bromhead’s stable, this runner showed promise but lacked the final push needed in the closing stages. Final Demand: A strong contender from Willie Mullins’ yard, ridden by Paul Townend, but couldn’t match the winner’s finishing kick.

Post-Race Reactions:

Jockey Harry Skelton expressed delight, noting, “The New Lion handled the conditions brilliantly. It’s not every day you race in the snow at Cheltenham!”

Trainer Dan Skelton added, “We’ve always had faith in this horse. Today, he proved his class against top competition.”

Looking Ahead:

The New Lion’s performance has sparked discussions about future targets, with potential entries in upcoming Grade 1 races. Punters and analysts alike will be keen to see how this rising star progresses.

For now, connections and fans can revel in a memorable victory, as The New Lion has firmly established himself as a horse to watch in the coming seasons.

2pm – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

In a thrilling spectacle on Day Two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase delivered unexpected drama as Lecky Watson clinched victory, capitalising on errors from leading contenders.

Race Recap:

The race unfolded under challenging conditions. Hot favourite Ballyburn (SP: 4/6) encountered early trouble, nearly unseating his jockey after a significant mistake. Further complicating his run, Quai De Bourbon suffered a fall, impeding Ballyburn’s progress. Seizing the opportunity, Lecky Watson (SP: 20/1) surged ahead, demonstrating agility and composure. Stellar Story (SP: 14/1) navigated the obstacles to secure second place, while Better Days Ahead (SP: 13/2) claimed third.

Result:

1st: Lecky Watson – 20/1

– 20/1 2nd: Stellar Story – 22/1

– 22/1 3rd: Better Days Ahead – 13/2

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

Lecky Watson : Trained by Willie Mullins, Lecky Watson’s victory showcased the depth of talent in Mullins’ yard.

: Trained by Willie Mullins, Lecky Watson’s victory showcased the depth of talent in Mullins’ yard. Stellar Story : Representing Gordon Elliott’s stable, Stellar Story’s consistent jumping secured a commendable second place.

: Representing Gordon Elliott’s stable, Stellar Story’s consistent jumping secured a commendable second place. Better Days Ahead: Better Days Ahead, trained by Gordon Elliott, displayed resilience to finish third.

Post-Race Reactions:

The unexpected outcome left punters and analysts buzzing, as Lecky Watson’s victory defied the odds. One seasoned racegoer quipped, “I came for Ballyburn but stayed for the Lecky Watson show!”

Looking Ahead:

Lecky Watson’s triumph has opened discussions about his potential in future Grade 1 races. Meanwhile, Ballyburn’s team will likely reassess and address the challenges faced during this race.

The 2025 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase will be remembered for its unexpected turns, reminding us all that in horse racing, nothing is ever certain.

2:40pm – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

In the ever-unpredictable world of the Cheltenham Festival, the 2025 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle delivered yet another thrilling chapter. Amidst a fiercely competitive field, it was Jimmy Du Seuil (16/1) who emerged victorious, showcasing both tactical brilliance and a touch of flair that left punters and spectators buzzing.​

Race Recap:

The Coral Cup, renowned for its large fields and competitive nature, lived up to its reputation. Jimmy Du Seuil (16/1), trained by Willie Mullins, displayed impeccable timing and agility, navigating the hurdles with precision to clinch the win. Close on his heels was Impose Toi (13/2), delivering a commendable performance to secure second place. Ballyadam (16/1), from the Henry De Bromhead yard, showcased resilience and consistency to claim third.​

Result:

1st: Jimmy Du Seuil – 16/1 ​

​ 2nd: Impose Toi – 13/2 ​

​ 3rd: Ballyadam – 16/1

4th: Beat The Bat – 11/2 ​

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

Jimmy Du Seuil Willie Mullins’ strategic acumen was evident, with Jimmy Du Seuil executing a well-timed run under jockey Danny Mullins.​

Impose Toi : Trained by Nicky Henderson, Impose Toi’s performance highlighted the horse’s potential in high-stakes races and adds depth to the trainer’s impressive Festival record.​

Ballyadam: A commendable entry from Henry De Bromhead’s stable, Impose Toi’s consistency adds depth to the trainer’s impressive Festival record.​

Post-Race Reactions:

Willie Mullins expressed delight, stating, “Jimmy Du Seuil showcased his class today. It’s always rewarding to see meticulous planning come to fruition.”

Jockey Danny Mullins added, “Jimmy had a dream run. The Coral Cup’s competitiveness makes this victory even sweeter.”

Looking Ahead:

Jimmy Du Seuil’s triumph in the Coral Cup positions him as a horse to watch in upcoming Grade 1 hurdles. Impose Toi and Ballyadam’s performances also suggest promising futures, with potential entries in significant races on the horizon.​

The 2025 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle will be remembered for its thrilling competition and the emergence of Jimmy Du Seuil as a standout performer, adding another chapter to the rich tapestry of Cheltenham Festival lore.​

3:20pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

In a race that could have been scripted by the Brothers Grimm, the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase provided a fairy-tale ending for Stumptown, who emerged victorious amidst the rural backdrop of Cheltenham.

Race Recap:

The race began with a false start, as the eager pack approached the first fence too hastily, resulting in a late flag. Once underway, Vanillier took an early lead but nearly veered off course after the third fence, allowing Mister Coffey to assume control. As they embarked on the second circuit, Mister Coffey maintained his position at the front, with Escaria Ten in close pursuit. Approaching the halfway mark, French Dynamite seized the lead, with Vanillier recovering from his earlier mishap to challenge once more. Meanwhile, Gevrey and The Goffer lagged towards the rear, and Galvin found himself stuck in midfield. In the final stages, it was Stumptown who displayed remarkable stamina and agility, navigating the unique obstacles with finesse to clinch the win.

Result:

1st: Stumptown – 5/2F

– 5/2F 2nd: Latenightpass – 11/1

– 11/1 3rd: Vanillier – 15/2

– 15/2 4th: The Goffer – 6/1

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

Stumptown : Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Stumptown’s victory was a testament to the trainer’s expertise in preparing horses for the unique demands of the cross-country course.

: Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Stumptown’s victory was a testament to the trainer’s expertise in preparing horses for the unique demands of the cross-country course. Latenightpass : Representing the T Ellis yard, Latenightpass’ consistent performance secured him a respectable second place, showcasing his adaptability over varied terrains.

: Representing the T Ellis yard, Latenightpass’ consistent performance secured him a respectable second place, showcasing his adaptability over varied terrains. Vanillier: Gavin Cromwell’s charge, Vanillier, under the guidance of jockey Sean Flanagan, put in a valiant effort to claim third, proving that perseverance pays off, even if this contender isn’t quite strong enough for the win.

Post-Race Reactions:

Trainer Gavin Cromwell expressed his delight, stating, “Stumptown has always shown a liking for the unconventional. We knew the cross-country course would suit his quirky character.”

Jockey Keith Donoghue, who piloted Stumptown to victory, added with a grin, “It’s not every day you get to win such an exciting race. Stumptown was really enjoying that – he loved every minute.”

Looking Ahead:

Stumptown’s triumph in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase has undoubtedly opened doors for future endeavours in similar marathon events. Latenightpass and Vanillier commendable performances also hint at promising prospects in upcoming races that require both endurance and versatility.

As the clouds parted and the sun peeked through the clouds, the 2025 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase reminded us all that, in horse racing, the script is never set in stone

4pm – Queen Mother Champion Chase

In a race that epitomised the thrill and unpredictability of the Cheltenham Festival, the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase on 12th March 2025 saw Marine Nationale emerge victorious, delivering an emotional win that resonated deeply with the racing community.

Race Recap:

The anticipation was palpable as the runners lined up for the prestigious two-mile chase. Jonbon, the favourite with an SP of 17/20, was expected to dominate, having shown impressive form throughout the season. However, racing, much like life, has a way of defying expectations.

From the outset, the race unfolded with high drama. Energumene, a two-time Champion Chase winner, and Quilixios both failed to finish, leaving spectators and punters alike in shock. Amidst the chaos, Marine Nationale (5/1), under the skilled guidance of jockey Sean Flanagan, navigated the course with precision and determination. Despite Jonbon’s valiant effort to recover from earlier setbacks, it was Marine Nationale who crossed the finish line first, with Jonbon securing second place. The third spot was claimed by Captain Guinness (25/1), who delivered a commendable performance.

Result:

1st: Marine Nationale – 5/1

– 5/1 2nd: Jonbon – 5/6F

– 5/6F 3rd: Captain Guinness – 25/1

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

Marine Nationale : Trained by Barry Connell, this victory was particularly poignant. The horse had previously won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle under jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who tragically passed away. Sean Flanagan, taking the reins for this race, dedicated the win to O’Sullivan, adding an emotional layer to the triumph.

: Trained by Barry Connell, this victory was particularly poignant. The horse had previously won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle under jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who tragically passed away. Sean Flanagan, taking the reins for this race, dedicated the win to O’Sullivan, adding an emotional layer to the triumph. Jonbon : Nicky Henderson’s charge, ridden by Aidan Coleman, entered the race as the favourite. Despite a challenging run, Jonbon showcased resilience, securing second place and proving that even when things don’t go as planned, class prevails.

: Nicky Henderson’s charge, ridden by Aidan Coleman, entered the race as the favourite. Despite a challenging run, Jonbon showcased resilience, securing second place and proving that even when things don’t go as planned, class prevails. Captain Guinness: Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, a third-place finish highlighted the horse’s consistency and ability to compete at the highest level.

Post-Race Reactions:

Sean Flanagan, visibly moved, remarked, “This one’s for Michael. Marine Nationale gave everything today, and I’m honoured to have been part of this journey.”

Trainer Barry Connell added, “It’s a bittersweet victory. We’re elated with Marine’s performance but deeply miss Michael’s presence. This win is a testament to his legacy.”

Looking Ahead:

Marine Nationale’s stellar performance has undoubtedly cemented his status among the elite two-mile chasers.Speculations about future targets are already rife, with fans eager to see how this talented gelding’s career unfolds. Jonbon’s connections will likely regroup and analyse the race, aiming to return stronger in subsequent outings.

The 2025 Queen Mother Champion Chase will be remembered not just for the racing spectacle but for the poignant stories that unfolded, reminding us all of the deep connections and emotions intertwined with this sport.

4:40pm – Grand Annual Handicap Chase

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase delivered another pulsating finish at Cheltenham, with Jazzy Matty (9/1) swooping late to snatch victory from the gallant Unexpected Party (13/2), while Midnight It Is (14/1) claimed third in a frantic sprint to the line. My Mate Mozzie (7/1) finished a respectable fourth, just missing out on the placings.

Race Recap

The Grand Annual, known for its high-octane drama and tight finishes, more than lived up to its reputation in 2025. The 2m handicap chase, traditionally one of the most competitive races at the Festival, featured a fiercely contested field, with many well-backed contenders in the mix.

The race began at a relentless pace, with Dancing On My Own and Western Zephyr setting the early fractions, both looking keen to make this a true test of speed. JPR One, the top weight, tried to sit just behind the leaders, while Jazzy Matty and Unexpected Party bided their time in midfield, conserving energy for the business end of the race.

As they approached the final few fences, Unexpected Party, under a well-timed ride from Harry Skelton, moved menacingly into contention, looking every bit the likely winner. However, Jazzy Matty, ridden superbly by Danny Gilligan, had other ideas. Producing a perfectly timed challenge at the last, he surged past Unexpected Party on the run-in to score by half a length.

Meanwhile, Midnight It Is, trained by Gavin Cromwell, plugged on gamely to secure third, fending off a late charge from My Mate Mozzie, who finished fourth after briefly looking like he might snatch a place.

Result:

1st: Jazzy Matty (15/2) – Trained by Cian Collins, ridden by Danny Gilligan

(15/2) – Trained by Cian Collins, ridden by Danny Gilligan 2nd: Unexpected Party (11/2) – Trained by Dan Skelton, ridden by Harry Skelton

(11/2) – Trained by Dan Skelton, ridden by Harry Skelton 3rd: Midnight It Is (18/1) – Trained by Gavin Cromwell, ridden by Sean Flanagan

(18/1) – Trained by Gavin Cromwell, ridden by Sean Flanagan 4th: My Mate Mozzie (12/1) – Also trained by Gavin Cromwell, ridden by Keith Donoghue

Post-Race reactions:

Cian Collins, trainer of Jazzy Matty, was delighted with his charge’s performance, saying:

“He’s always been a gutsy horse, and Jordan gave him a peach of a ride. The Grand Annual is never easy to win, so this is very special for the whole team.”

Danny Gilligan, celebrating his victory, joked:

“I thought for a second that Unexpected Party might spoil the fun, but Jazzy Matty had other ideas!”

Meanwhile, Dan Skelton, whose Unexpected Party had to settle for second, was gracious in defeat:

“He’s run an absolute cracker. Just one horse too good today, but we’ll take another swing next time!”

Looking Ahead:

Jazzy Matty’s performance suggests he could be a force in graded two-mile chases, while Unexpected Party and Midnight It Is both ran with credit and will likely be contenders in similar events later this year.

With another Grand Annual thriller in the books, punters and racegoers alike can reflect on a fantastic renewal—one that delivered drama, surprises, and a winner with a fittingly jazzy name.

5:20pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

In a thrilling conclusion to Day Two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper showcased the future stars of National Hunt racing. Emerging victorious was Bambino Fever, delivering a performance that left spectators both impressed and slightly amused by the colt’s playful moniker.

Race Recap:

The Champion Bumper, a Grade 1 National Hunt flat race, is renowned for introducing promising young talents to the racing world. This year’s edition featured a competitive field, with 18 runners lining up under the Cheltenham twilight.

As the race commenced, Heads Up took an assertive position at the forefront, setting a brisk pace that tested the mettle of his competitors. Close behind, Shuttle Diplomacy demonstrated tactical acumen, navigating through the pack with finesse. Meanwhile, Bambino Fever, under the guidance of jockey Jody Townend, adopted a more restrained approach, settling comfortably in mid-division.

As they rounded the final bend, the tempo intensified. Heads Up endeavoured to maintain his lead, but Shuttle Diplomacy launched a determined challenge, drawing level as the finish line loomed. However, it was Bambino Fever who exhibited a remarkable turn of foot, surging past his rivals in the final furlong to claim victory by a decisive margin.Heads Up held on for second place, with Shuttle Diplomacy finishing a commendable third.

Result:

1st: Bambino Fever – 4/1

– 4/1 2nd: Heads Up – 33/1

– 33/1 3rd: Shuttle Diplomacy – 66/1

Trainer and Jockey Insights:

Bambino Fever : Trained by the illustrious Willie Mullins, this victory marked his 14th win in the Champion Bumper, further cementing his dominance in the event. Jockey Jody Townend delivered a masterclass in patience and timing, guiding the colt to a memorable win.

: Trained by the illustrious Willie Mullins, this victory marked his 14th win in the Champion Bumper, further cementing his dominance in the event. Jockey Jody Townend delivered a masterclass in patience and timing, guiding the colt to a memorable win. Heads Up : Under the tutelage of trainer John C. McConnell, this gelding showcased tenacity and front-running bravery. Jockey Sean Bowen’s proactive tactics nearly paid dividends, and the duo’s performance augurs well for future outings.

: Under the tutelage of trainer John C. McConnell, this gelding showcased tenacity and front-running bravery. Jockey Sean Bowen’s proactive tactics nearly paid dividends, and the duo’s performance augurs well for future outings. Shuttle Diplomacy: Trained by Thomas Cooper, this gelding’s third-place finish highlighted his potential. Jockey Donagh Meyler, known for his strategic prowess, extracted an admirable effort from the horse, suggesting promising prospects ahead.

Post-Race Reactions:

Willie Mullins, reflecting on his continued success in the Champion Bumper, quipped, “Perhaps we should consider renaming it the ‘Mullins Invitational.’ But in all seriousness, Bambino Fever showed his class today, and Jody gave him a peach of a ride.”

Jody Townend, basking in the glory of her triumph, remarked, “Riding a horse named Bambino Fever, I half-expected him to start singing lullabies mid-race. Thankfully, he kept his focus and delivered when it mattered.”

Looking Ahead:

The performances in the Champion Bumper often serve as a springboard to illustrious careers over obstacles. Bambino Fever‘s decisive victory positions him as a novice hurdler to watch in the upcoming season. Both Heads Up and Shuttle Diplomacy have demonstrated the aptitude and potential to make significant impacts in their future campaigns.

As the Cheltenham Festival heads into Day Three, the emergence of such promising talents adds to the anticipation and excitement, with racing enthusiasts eager to witness the next chapters in these young stars’ careers.