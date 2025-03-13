We take a look at the winners and losers on Day Three of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. Ahead of the fourth and final day of the meeting, you can still take full advantage of a broad range of bookmaker bonuses such as price boosts, cash-backs, free bets and enhanced places, courtesy of our featured UK betting sites such as William Hill.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Day Three Results & Review

1:20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Air Of Entitlement (6/1)

🥈 Sixandahalf (85/40F)

🥉 Diva Luna (12/1)

Air Of Entitlement Claims Victory in the 2025 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

The 2025 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle delivered a thrilling contest as Air Of Entitlement surged to victory in a dramatic finish at Cheltenham on 13th March 2025 at 1:20pm. Sent off at 6/1, Henry de Bromhead’s mare produced a perfectly-timed challenge under jockey Rachael Blackmore to deny Sixandahalf, the 85/40 favourite, in the final strides. Diva Luna ran a brave race to finish third at 12/1, rounding off a competitive edition of this Grade 2 contest.

How the Race Unfolded

As the field of 23 set off over two miles and one furlong, Sixandahalf, trained by Gavin Cromwell, was quickly positioned prominently by her jockey, keen to make full use of her stamina. Diva Luna tracked the pace early on, while Air Of Entitlement was held up in mid-division, waiting for the right moment to strike.

The ground conditions ensured a true test of speed and stamina, and by the third-last hurdle, the race began to take shape. Sixandahalf took over at the front, kicking for home as she attempted to shake off her rivals. Diva Luna was still travelling well and made a bold move to challenge, while Air Of Entitlement began making rapid progress, weaving her way through the field.

Turning into the home straight, Sixandahalf still held the lead, but Air Of Entitlement loomed large on her outside. With one hurdle left to jump, the battle was on. Sixandahalf cleared it smoothly, but Blackmore drove her mount forward, and with a powerful surge in the final 100 yards, Air Of Entitlement edged ahead to win by a length and a half. Diva Luna stayed on bravely but had to settle for third, finishing three lengths behind the runner-up.

Post-Race Reaction

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead was full of praise for his mare, saying:

“She’s been improving all season, and Rachael gave her a fantastic ride. We always thought she had the class to win a race like this, and she’s proven it today.”

Jockey Rachael Blackmore, who once again showed her tactical brilliance at Cheltenham, added:

“She was brilliant. I knew if I got her in the right position, she’d have the finishing kick, and she really battled up the hill.”

Despite the narrow defeat, Gavin Cromwell was pleased with Sixandahalf’s performance, acknowledging:

“She ran her heart out, but we just found one too good on the day. She’s got a big future ahead.”

Looking Ahead

The win cements Air Of Entitlement’s status as a rising star in the mares’ division, and connections will now likely target bigger races next season. Sixandahalf lost nothing in defeat and remains a top-class prospect, while Diva Luna’s solid effort suggests she could be one to follow in handicaps.

With yet another Cheltenham Festival winner to her name, Rachael Blackmore once again proved why she is one of the finest jockeys in the sport, delivering a ride full of patience and precision.

2pm – Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Caldwell Potter (7/1)

🥈 Anyway (125/1)

🥉 O’Moore Park (66/1)

Caldwell Potter Triumphs in a Shock-Filled 2025 Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

The 2025 Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, run over 2m 4½f, delivered an unforgettable spectacle on 13th March at 2:00 PM, as Caldwell Potter stormed home to victory at 7/1 for trainer Paul Nicholls. In a race filled with unexpected twists, 125/1 outsider Anyway, trained by David Kenneth Budds, finished a remarkable second, while O’Moore Park (66/1), from the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable, stayed on for third.

How the Race Unfolded

With good-to-soft ground conditions, the race began at a strong gallop, with well-fancied runners Firefox and Asian Master keen to race prominently. Both travelled smoothly in the early stages, while Caldwell Potter, ridden with patience, was positioned in midfield, conserving energy for the latter stages.

As the race progressed, mistakes proved costly. Meanwhile, Anyway (125/1) and O’Moore Park (66/1), both largely ignored in the betting, crept into contention approaching the final three fences, catching many by surprise.

With two to jump, Caldwell Potter’s class shone through. Jockey Harry Cobden eased him forward, tracking Anyway, who remarkably still held the lead approaching the final fence. However, once Caldwell Potter saw daylight, he produced a turn of foot too strong for his rivals, surging past Anyway up the Cheltenham hill to win convincingly. O’Moore Park, staying on dourly, claimed third.

Post-Race Reaction

Winning trainer Paul Nicholls was delighted with his horse’s performance, stating:

“He’s been improving with every run, and today he really delivered. We always thought this trip would suit, and Harry rode him perfectly. He’s a horse for the future.”

Jockey Harry Cobden, added:

“He travelled like a dream and jumped beautifully. Once I asked him to go, he picked up well and saw the race out strongly.”

Despite being dismissed at 125/1, Anyway’s trainer David Kenneth Budds was full of pride:

“We knew he had ability, but I can’t pretend we expected that! He’s run the race of his life, and we’ll have some fun with him now.”

Looking Ahead

This win suggests Caldwell Potter could be a Graded performer in the making, while Anyway and O’Moore Park have earned their place in future big handicaps. The result was a reminder that at Cheltenham, anything can happen—and for those brave enough to back the long-shots, this was a day to remember.

2:40pm – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Doddiethegreat (25/1)

🥈 Jeriko Du Reponet (11/2)

🥉 Catch Him Derry (14/1)

Doddiethegreat Triumphs in the 2025 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

The 2025 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, held at 2:40 PM on 13th March, showcased a thrilling contest as Doddiethegreat, a 25/1 shot trained by Nicky Henderson, clinched victory. The race, spanning 2 miles 7 furlongs and 213 yards, featured a competitive field, with Jeriko Du Reponet (11/2 favourite), also from Henderson’s yard, securing second place. Catch Him Derry (12/1), trained by Dan Skelton, finished third, while Feet Of A Dancer (15/2), under the guidance of Paul Nolan, took fourth.

Race Overview

Run under good-to-soft conditions, the Pertemps Final is renowned for its demanding nature, often attracting seasoned hurdlers. This year’s edition was no exception, with a full complement of runners vying for the prestigious title.

The Contenders

Doddiethegreat : Despite being lightly fancied at 25/1, this nine-year-old had shown glimpses of potential in previous outings. Trained by Nicky Henderson, expectations were modest but hopeful.

: Despite being lightly fancied at 25/1, this nine-year-old had shown glimpses of potential in previous outings. Trained by Nicky Henderson, expectations were modest but hopeful. Jeriko Du Reponet : As the 11/2 favourite, this six-year-old carried the weight of punters’ hopes. Consistent performances leading up to the festival had marked him as a leading contender.

: As the 11/2 favourite, this six-year-old carried the weight of punters’ hopes. Consistent performances leading up to the festival had marked him as a leading contender. Catch Him Derry : At 12/1, Dan Skelton’s charge had been knocking on the door in similar contests, suggesting a big run was imminent.

: At 12/1, Dan Skelton’s charge had been knocking on the door in similar contests, suggesting a big run was imminent. Feet Of A Dancer: With a 15/2 starting price, Paul Nolan’s six-year-old had displayed steady form, making him a credible threat.

How the Race Unfolded

From the off, the pace was honest, with Feet Of A Dancer and Catch Him Derry prominently positioned. Jeriko Du Reponet settled mid-division, conserving energy for the latter stages, while Doddiethegreat adopted a similar tactic, biding his time under a patient ride.

As the field approached the penultimate hurdle, Jeriko Du Reponet began to make significant headway, looming large on the outside. Feet Of A Dancer attempted to respond but started to feel the pressure. Doddiethegreat, still travelling smoothly, seized the opportunity, making a decisive move between the final two flights.

Clearing the last hurdle with aplomb, Doddiethegreat showcased a remarkable turn of foot, surging ahead to claim victory by a comfortable margin. Jeriko Du Reponet battled on gamely to secure second, while Catch Him Derrystayed on resolutely for third. Feet Of A Dancer weakened in the closing stages but held on for fourth.

Post-Race Reaction

Nicky Henderson, celebrating a one-two finish, expressed his delight:

“I’m absolutely thrilled with Doddiethegreat’s performance. He’s always had the ability, and today he put it all together. Jeriko ran a blinder as well; it’s a fantastic result for the team.”

Winning jockey Bryan Hughes reflected on the race:

“Doddiethegreat travelled beautifully throughout. I knew if we were in contention at the last, he’d have the stamina to see it out. It’s a privilege to ride a winner at Cheltenham.”

Looking Ahead

The victory opens new avenues for Doddiethegreat, with potential targets including higher-grade staying hurdles or a possible switch to chasing. Jeriko Du Reponet’s consistent form suggests he remains a horse to watch in similar handicaps, while Catch Him Derry and Feet Of A Dancer could benefit from slight drops in class to regain winning ways.

The 2025 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle epitomised the unpredictability and excitement of the Cheltenham Festival. Doddiethegreat’s triumph at 25/1 serves as a reminder of the festival’s capacity for fairy-tale outcomes, reinforcing why it remains the pinnacle of National Hunt racing.

3:20pm – Ryanair Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Fact To File (6/4F)

🥈 Heart Wood (18/1)

🥉 Envoi Allen (12/1)

Fact To File Dominates the 2025 Ryanair Chase

The 2025 Ryanair Chase, held at 3:20 PM on 13th March, showcased a masterclass in equine excellence as Fact To File, the 6/4 favourite trained by Willie Mullins, secured a commanding victory. The race also highlighted the prowess of trainer Henry de Bromhead, who saddled both the runner-up, Heart Wood (18/1), and the third-placed Envoi Allen(28/1).

Race Overview

The Ryanair Chase, a Grade 1 contest over 2 miles and 4½ furlongs, is a pivotal event on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival. This year’s edition featured a competitive field, with the going described as good to soft, providing ideal conditions for a thrilling race.

The Contenders

Fact To File : As the 6/4 favourite, this eight-year-old gelding had demonstrated consistent top-tier performances leading up to the festival, marking him as the horse to beat.

: As the 6/4 favourite, this eight-year-old gelding had demonstrated consistent top-tier performances leading up to the festival, marking him as the horse to beat. Heart Wood : At 18/1, this seven-year-old was considered an outsider, despite showing promise in previous outings.

: At 18/1, this seven-year-old was considered an outsider, despite showing promise in previous outings. Envoi Allen: Once a dominant force in the novice ranks, this eleven-year-old entered the race at 28/1, with questions surrounding his current form.

Race Dynamics

From the outset, Fact To File asserted his authority, settling prominently under jockey Mark Walsh. His jumping was impeccable, allowing him to maintain a position near the leaders without expending unnecessary energy.

Heart Wood adopted a mid-division stance, conserving his stamina for a late surge, while Envoi Allen was positioned towards the rear, perhaps aiming to capitalise on a strong finish.

As the race progressed, Fact To File continued to travel smoothly, with Townend exuding confidence. Approaching the penultimate fence, he made a decisive move, quickening the pace and leaving his rivals struggling to respond.

Heart Wood attempted to bridge the gap, displaying commendable determination, but was unable to match the favourite’s acceleration. Envoi Allen, despite his best efforts, lacked the necessary spark to challenge the leaders, yet stayed on to secure third place.

Clearing the final fence with ease, Fact To File extended his lead, crossing the finish line five lengths ahead of Heart Wood, with Envoi Allen a further three lengths adrift in third.

Post Race Reaction

Willie Mullins, celebrating yet another Cheltenham triumph, expressed his satisfaction:

“Fact To File has always shown immense potential, and today he delivered. Mark gave him a perfect ride, and it’s gratifying to see our plans come to fruition.”

Mark Walsh, reflecting on the race, added:

“He was foot-perfect throughout. Once we hit the front, he pricked his ears and enjoyed himself. It’s a pleasure to ride a horse of this calibre.”

Henry de Bromhead, despite not clinching the top spot, remained upbeat about his horses’ performances:

“Both Heart Wood and Envoi Allen ran their hearts out. To have two horses in the placings in such a prestigious race is a testament to their ability and determination.”

Looking Ahead

Fact To File’s dominant display cements his status as a leading chaser, with future targets likely to include the Punchestown Festival and a potential tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup next season.

Heart Wood’s performance suggests he is on an upward trajectory, and with further development, he could emerge as a formidable contender in upcoming Grade 1 events.

Envoi Allen, while not the force of old, demonstrated that he still possesses the class to compete at a high level, and connections may consider campaigns over varying distances to revitalise his career.

Conclusion

The 2025 Ryanair Chase will be remembered for Fact To File’s authoritative performance, underscoring Willie Mullins’exceptional training acumen. The race also highlighted the depth of talent within Henry de Bromhead’s yard, with both Heart Wood and Envoi Allen showcasing commendable efforts. As the National Hunt season progresses, the ramifications of this race will undoubtedly influence the narratives of the sport’s marquee events.

4pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Bob Olinger (8/1)

🥈 Teahupoo (7/4F)

🥉 The Wallpark (7/1)

Bob Olinger Triumphs in the 2025 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

The 2025 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, held at 4:00 PM on 13th March, delivered a thrilling spectacle as Bob Olinger, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, clinched victory at odds of 8/1. The race saw the defending champion and 7/4 favourite, Teahupoo, finish second under Jack Kennedy, with stablemate The Wallpark (7/1) securing third place for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Mark Walsh.

Race Overview

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is a prestigious Grade 1 event run over three miles, serving as the championship race for long-distance hurdlers at the Cheltenham Festival. The 2025 edition featured a competitive field of 15 runners, with the going described as good to soft, providing ideal conditions for a true test of stamina.

The Contenders

Bob Olinger : A ten-year-old gelding with a notable career, Bob Olinger had shown flashes of brilliance but faced questions regarding his consistency at the highest level. His partnership with Rachael Blackmore and the expertise of trainer Henry de Bromhead added to his appeal at 8/1.

: A ten-year-old gelding with a notable career, Bob Olinger had shown flashes of brilliance but faced questions regarding his consistency at the highest level. His partnership with Rachael Blackmore and the expertise of trainer Henry de Bromhead added to his appeal at 8/1. Teahupoo : The reigning champion entered the race as the 7/4 favourite, boasting a formidable record over staying trips. Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, expectations were high for a repeat performance.

: The reigning champion entered the race as the 7/4 favourite, boasting a formidable record over staying trips. Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, expectations were high for a repeat performance. The Wallpark: At 7/1, this seven-year-old gelding had demonstrated progressive form leading up to the festival.Representing the powerful Gordon Elliott stable, he was considered a strong contender for a podium finish.

Race Dynamics

As the tapes rose, the field set off at a steady pace, with Gowel Road and Home By The Lee taking up prominent positions. Bob Olinger was settled in mid-division, adopting a patient approach under Blackmore. Teahupoo and The Wallpark were also content to bide their time, tracking the leaders without expending unnecessary energy.

Turning for home, Bob Olinger made a decisive move, advancing through the field with a powerful stride. Teahupoo responded gamely, and a thrilling duel ensued as they approached the final hurdle. The Wallpark loomed large in third, poised to capitalise on any mistakes.

Clearing the last hurdle in unison, Bob Olinger and Teahupoo embarked on a gripping battle up the famous Cheltenham hill. With Blackmore urging her mount forward, Bob Olinger found an extra gear, pulling away to secure a convincing victory. Teahupoo fought valiantly but had to settle for second, with The Wallpark finishing back in third.

Post-Race Reaction

Henry de Bromhead, elated with the performance, commented:

“Bob Olinger has always had immense potential, and today he showed his true class. Rachael gave him a peach of a ride, and it’s fantastic to see him back to his best.”

Rachael Blackmore, reflecting on the victory, added:

“He travelled beautifully throughout the race. When I asked him to quicken, he responded brilliantly. It’s a privilege to ride a horse of his calibre.”

Gordon Elliott expressed pride in his runners, stating:

“Teahupoo ran his heart out as defending champion, and The Wallpark showed he’s up there with the best. We’ll regroup and aim for future targets.”

Looking Ahead

The victory marks a significant milestone in Bob Olinger’s career, reaffirming his status among the elite stayers.Connections may now consider campaigns at other major festivals, with potential targets including the Punchestown Festival and the Aintree Hurdle.

For Teahupoo, the narrow defeat does little to diminish his reputation. A consistent performer at the highest level, he is expected to remain a formidable presence in staying hurdle races.

The Wallpark’s commendable third-place finish highlights his potential, suggesting that a breakthrough at Grade 1 level could be on the horizon.

Conclusion

The 2025 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle will be remembered for Bob Olinger’s resurgent performance, showcasing the enduring quality of both horse and rider. The race also underscored the depth of talent within the staying hurdle division, promising exciting clashes in future contests.

4:40pm – TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Jagwar (3/1F)

🥈 Thecompanysergeant (4/1)

🥉 Masaccio (11/1)

5:20pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Daily Present(12/1)

🥈 Johnnywho (9/2F)

🥉 Weveallbeencaught (28/1)