Cheltenham Festival 2025: County Handicap Hurdle Preview – 2pm

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, gather ’round as we embark on a journey through the labyrinthine world of the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle. Scheduled for 2:00 PM on the final day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, this Grade 3 spectacle is the playground for some of the craftiest trainers, jockeys, and, of course, the equine athletes themselves. So, grab your race cards, don your finest tweed, and let’s dive into the delightful chaos that is the County Hurdle.

A Brief Gallop Through History

First, a tip of the hat to the rich tapestry of the County Hurdle’s history. Established in 1920, this race has been the final roll of the dice for punters, earning the nickname “the getting-out stakes.” Over the years, it has evolved into a fiercely competitive affair, often serving as a launchpad for future stars. Notably, the race was moved from its traditional slot as the festival’s closer in 2009, now serving as the second race on Gold Cup Day.

The 2025 Contenders: A Motley Crew of Hurdling Hopefuls

This year’s lineup is as eclectic as a box of assorted chocolates—each horse bringing its unique flavor to the mix. Here’s a closer look at some of the main contenders, their quirks, and the odds that have bookmakers buzzing:

Kargese (10/3)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: 122-12

Profile: Kargese has been the subject of intense market support, with odds shortening faster than a teetotaler at a wine tasting. His recent performances suggest a horse on the up, and under the tutelage of Willie Mullins, expectations are sky-high.

Strengths: Progressive form and top-class connections.

Weaknesses: The weight of expectation; can he shoulder it?

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Form: 631-57

Profile: This Irish raider has been singing a sweet tune, with back-to-back wins that have punters chirping.O’Brien’s knack for festival handicaps makes this one to watch.

Strengths: Consistent form and a trainer with a Midas touch.

Weaknesses: Facing sterner competition; can he hit the high notes?

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Profile: Absurde’s journey has been as unpredictable as British weather. A fall in his last outing raises questions, but underestimating a Mullins runner is akin to bringing a spoon to a knife fight.

Strengths: A potent blend of speed and stamina, coupled with top-class connections.

Weaknesses: Recent tumble; will he regain his footing?

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Profile: A more than capable contender who heads into this encounter with two recent wins to his name. Ignore at your peril.

Strengths: Recent consistency makes this a tempting proposition.

Weaknesses: Will McLaurey show up for the big occasion?

Valgrand (9/1)

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Form: 111207

Profile: Valgrand has been as reliable as a Swiss watch, always in the mix but often the bridesmaid. The Skelton brothers will be hoping to finally catch the bouquet.

Strengths: Consistency and a partnership that’s been knocking on the door.

Weaknesses: Yet to seal the deal; is he destined for perpetual second place? Hansard (12/1)

Trainer: Gary and Josh Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Form: 215-483

Profile: Hansard’s journey has been a rollercoaster, with flashes of brilliance interspersed with moments of mediocrity. The Moore family’s expertise could be the key to unlocking his potential.

Strengths: Experience and a capable trainer-jockey duo.

Weaknesses: Inconsistent form; which Hansard will show up on the day? Ethical Diamond (14/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: P W Mullins

Form: 060-01

Profile: Ethical Diamond has been polishing his credentials, with a recent win that has caught the eye of many a punter. Under the guidance of Mullins, he could sparkle on the big day.

Strengths: Recent form and top-notch training.

Weaknesses: Lack of experience at this level; will the pressure dim his shine?

The Trainers: Masters of Their Craft

Behind every great horse is a great trainer—or so the saying goes. Let’s tip our hats to the maestros orchestrating their equine ensembles:

Willie Mullins: The Irish supremo has an enviable festival record, and his handling of multiple contenders could add another jewel to his glittering crown.

The Irish supremo has an enviable festival record, and his handling of multiple contenders could add another jewel to his glittering crown. Joseph O’Brien: Known for his meticulous attention to detail, O’Brien’s charge, Lark in the Mornin, could very well be singing in the winner’s enclosure.

Tactical Play: How Will the Race Be Run?

The County Hurdle is often one of the most fiercely contested handicap hurdles of the entire Cheltenham Festival, with a large field, furious pace, and a cavalry charge towards the final hurdle that can make or break even the classiest horses. The race demands tactical nous from jockeys, as getting caught in traffic or making a premature move can cost crucial lengths in the closing stages.

Likely Front-Runners: Valgrand and Hansard are expected to go forward early, ensuring a truly run race. Both have form suggesting they prefer to be near the front and could help set an honest gallop.

and are expected to go forward early, ensuring a truly run race. Both have form suggesting they prefer to be near the front and could help set an honest gallop. Midfield Lurkers: Kargese and Lark In The Mornin will likely be positioned in midfield, waiting to pounce in the latter stages.

and will likely be positioned in midfield, waiting to pounce in the latter stages. Hold-Up Horses: Absurde and Ethical Diamond are more likely to be delivered late, relying on stamina and a strong finish to weave through the field.

With a full field of runners, a frenetic pace, and multiple contenders looking for the best position, expect this to be a test of both class and nerve.

The Prestbury Park Factor: Course & Conditions

Cheltenham’s Old Course, where the County Hurdle takes place, is one of the most demanding in British racing. The uphill finish has crushed many a well-fancied runner who looked home and hosed after jumping the last.

Ground Conditions: The latest reports indicate the going could be good to soft , meaning we should get a fair balance between speed and stamina. If the rain comes, it could favour the staying types like Absurde or Ethical Diamond . A quicker surface would play into the hands of speedier hurdlers like Kargese and Lark In The Mornin .

The latest reports indicate the going could be , meaning we should get a fair balance between speed and stamina. If the rain comes, it could favour the staying types like or . A quicker surface would play into the hands of speedier hurdlers like and . The Cheltenham Hill: Some horses thrive on it, others flounder. The ability to stay strong up the famous final climb is crucial. Kargese has proven festival form, which could give him an edge in the closing strides.

The Betting Picture: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?

The County Hurdle is notorious for being a punter’s minefield. The betting market is typically lively, with support often shifting in the lead-up to the race.

Current Odds (as of Friday, 14th March 2025)

Kargese – 10/3 (Favourite, solid support for Willie Mullins’ charge.) Lark In The Mornin – 4/1 (Punters love an improving type from Joseph O’Brien’s yard.) Absurde – 5/1 (Likely to attract each-way money, given Mullins’ record.) Valgrand – 9/1 (The Skeltons have a strong following, and this horse could shorten.) Hansard – 12/1 (A lively outsider with untapped potential.) Ethical Diamond – 14/1 (Steady market support for Mullins’ dark horse.)

With an open field and strong cases for several runners, expect last-minute market moves as punters and insiders latch onto any whispers from the parade ring.

Key Factors to Consider Before Placing a Bet

Trainer Trends: Willie Mullins has won this race five times in the last decade, which speaks volumes about his ability to place the right horse in the right race. Course Form: Previous festival form is invaluable. Kargese and Lark In The Mornin have proven their ability at Cheltenham, while Ethical Diamond is unproven at this level. Handicap Marks: Horses carrying less weight can sometimes have an advantage. Hansard and Ethical Diamondare lightly weighted compared to their main rivals, which could be a factor in the final stretch. Luck in Running: In a big-field handicap like this, a bad start or a moment of hesitation at a crucial hurdle can be the difference between winning and finishing midfield.

Final Predictions: Who Takes the Crown?

Most Likely Winner: Kargese (10/3) – The safest bet on paper, Mullins’ runner has a touch of class and the ability to handle big-field handicaps. If he gets a smooth run, he could be too good for the rest.

Best Each-Way Play: Lark In The Mornin (4/1) – Improving with each run, Joseph O’Brien’s runner looks well-handicapped and could be a festival winner in waiting.

Dark Horse: Hansard (12/1) – Lightly raced and open to improvement, a big performance isn’t out of the question at an attractive price.

Wildcard: Absurde (5/1) – He could be anything. If Mullins has worked his magic, he could make a mockery of his mark.

Conclusion: A Race to Remember?

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle never fails to deliver drama, and 2025’s renewal looks no different. Whether it’s a Mullins masterclass, a surprise outsider, or a thrilling battle up the Cheltenham Hill, punters can expect an exhilarating contest.

So, buckle up, place your bets wisely, and prepare for 2:00 PM on Gold Cup Day – a race that could leave you celebrating… or tearing up your betting slip in despair!