The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of National Hunt racing, attracting enthusiasts and punters from all corners of the globe. Day Three, affectionately known as ‘St Patrick’s Thursday’, is particularly special, featuring marquee races such as the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase.

To enhance the betting experience, numerous bookmakers offer enticing free bet promotions. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the best bookmaker free bets available for Day Three of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, focusing on offers from William Hill, BoyleSports, BetVictor, BetGoodwin and Ladbrokes.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Best Bookmaker Free Bets

1. William Hill: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

William Hill is renowned for its generous promotions, and for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, they are offering new customers £40 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying bet.

Offer Details : Bet £10 and receive £40 in free bets.

: Bet £10 and receive £40 in free bets. How to Claim : Register a new account with William Hill. Deposit a minimum of £10 using a valid payment method. Place a £10 bet on any sports market at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5). Upon settlement of your qualifying bet, William Hill will credit your account with £40 in free bets, typically divided into four £10 bets.

: Terms and Conditions: #ad. 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. www.begambleaware.org

This offer provides a substantial amount in free bets, allowing punters to explore various markets during the festival.

2. BoyleSports: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

BoyleSports, a prominent Irish bookmaker, is offering new UK customers £30 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying bet.

Offer Details : Bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets.

: Bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets. How to Claim : Sign up for a new BoyleSports account. Deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports market at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Upon settlement, you will receive £30 in free bets.

: Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK & IRE online only. Runs 10/2/25–9/3/25. Place & settle £/€10+ bets at min odds of 1/1 on specified sports. Bet 4 days weekly to add £/€10 Free Bet (FB) to Cheltenham Pot. Bet 5 days to add £/€10 Cheltenham FB + £/€5 FB for the next week. Bet 6 days to add £/€10 Cheltenham FB + £/€10 FB for the next week. Bet 7 days to add £/€10 Cheltenham FB + £/€20 FB for the next week. Cheltenham FBs credited daily during the festival (11/3/25–14/3/25) and expire 14/3/25, 23:59. Free/void/cashed-out bets won’t qualify. Account, bet type and settlement, & payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. **New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply

This promotion offers a straightforward way to boost your betting balance for the festival.

3. BetVictor: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Plus 100 Free Spins

BetVictor combines sports betting with casino gaming in their welcome offer, providing £30 in free bets and 100 free spins when you bet £10.

Offer Details : Bet £10 to receive £30 in free bets and 100 free spins.

: Bet £10 to receive £30 in free bets and 100 free spins. How to Claim : Create a new BetVictor account. Deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports market at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Once your bet is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets and 100 free spins.

: Terms and Conditions: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £30 in Free Bets and 100 Free Spins on selected games. Bonuses expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

This offer is ideal for those who enjoy both sports betting and casino games.

4. BetGoodwin: £100 Free Bet Refunds

BetGoodwin offers a unique promotion where customers can receive up to £100 in free bet refunds.

Offer Details : Receive free bet refunds up to £100.

: Receive free bet refunds up to £100. How to Claim : Sign up for a new BetGoodwin account. Place bets on qualifying markets. If your bet loses, you may receive a refund in the form of a free bet, up to £100.

: Terms and Conditions:If you place a win or each way single bet in any UK or Irish Horserace and your selection finishes second beaten by the official distance of a nose we will refund the win part of your losing stake as a free bet. Minimum stake to qualify for this offer is £10 win or £10ew. Maximum free bet per customer per race is £100. Excludes multiple bets such as lucky 15s etc. Applies to cash stakes only Does not apply to ante post markets. Free bets must be used in their entirety and to be credited within 24 hours. Betgoodwin reserves the right to withdraw or terminate this offer only once the full duration of the promotion has been completed.To receive the Free Bets, you must deposit at least £10 to your account and place a qualifying first bet of at least £10 at odds of evens (2.00) or greater on any sports market of your choice, within 7 days of registration. After the qualifying bet has settled you will receive 1x £10 Free Bet to use on any sports markets, and 1x £10 Free Bet to use on accumulators (3+ selections). After 7 days, the Free Bets will expire. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | GambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

This offer provides a safety net for your bets during the festival.

5. Ladbrokes: Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets

Ladbrokes, a household name in the betting industry, offers new customers £20 in free bets when they place a £5 qualifying bet.

Offer Details : Bet £5 and receive £20 in free bets.

: Bet £5 and receive £20 in free bets. How to Claim : Register a new account with Ladbrokes. Deposit and place a £5 bet on any sports market at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5). Upon settlement of your qualifying bet, you’ll receive £20 in free bets, typically credited as four £5 bets.

: Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

A great way to get started with one of the UK’s leading bookmakers.