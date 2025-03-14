The fourth race on the Day Four card at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival is the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and you can enjoy some excellent promotions on this race, courtesy of leading bookmaker Ladbrokes today.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Preview – 3:20pm

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 2025: A Gruelling Test for Future Stars

Ladies and gentlemen, as the 2025 Cheltenham Festival reaches its crescendo, we turn our attention to the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Scheduled for 3:20 PM on the final day, this Grade 1 contest over 2 miles 7 furlongs and 213 yards is renowned for separating the wheat from the chaff among staying novice hurdlers. So, grab your race cards, settle into your seats, and let’s delve into the runners and riders set to tackle this formidable challenge.

A Brief Gallop Through History

Established in 2005, the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, affectionately known as the “Spa Novices’ Hurdle,” has quickly become a cornerstone of the festival. Designed to test the mettle of novice hurdlers over a demanding three-mile trip, it has been the launchpad for future stars such as Bobs Worth, Unowhatimeanharry, and Monkfish. The race’s history is peppered with surprise winners, often rewarding those who possess both stamina and a touch of class.

The 2025 Contenders: A Closer Look

This year’s lineup is as diverse as a box of assorted chocolates—each horse bringing its unique flavor to the mix. Here’s an in-depth look at the leading contenders, their quirks, and the odds that have bookmakers buzzing:

The Big Westerner (11/2)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe

Form: 1-11

Profile: The Big Westerner has been making waves across the Irish Sea, boasting an unblemished record over hurdles. His imposing stature and relentless galloping style have caught the eye, making him a worthy favourite.

Strengths: Unbeaten record and proven stamina.

Weaknesses: Lack of experience in large fields; Cheltenham’s unique atmosphere could be a new test.

Jet Blue (13/2)

Trainer: David Cottin

Jockey: James Reveley

Form: 3-3121

Profile: Jet Blue brings a touch of French flair to the proceedings. Known for his slick jumping and tactical speed, he’s expected to be cruising at 30,000 feet while others are still taxiing on the runway.

Strengths: Efficient hurdling technique and adaptability to various ground conditions.

Weaknesses: The step up in trip is an uncharted territory; could he experience jet lag over three miles?

Derryhassen Paddy (8/1)

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Form: 11-11

Profile: This Scottish raider has been the toast of the Highlands, with a string of victories that have left opponents as flat as a week-old haggis. His gritty determination and love for a battle make him a formidable contender.

Strengths: Tenacious attitude and proven ability to handle testing conditions.

Weaknesses: May lack the turn of foot required if the race turns into a sprint finish.

Jasmin De Vaux (9/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: 11-8144

Profile: Jasmin De Vaux has blossomed under the care of Willie Mullins, showing flashes of brilliance amidst moments of inconsistency. If he can find his rhythm, he could be the sweet-smelling surprise of the race.

Strengths: Trained by the festival’s leading handler and possesses a potent finishing kick.

Weaknesses: Inconsistency in form; can he maintain his fragrance under pressure?

Argento Boy (10/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Form: 10-62P1

Profile: Argento Boy has been a bit of an enigma, mixing promising performances with puzzling disappointments.His recent victory suggests he’s on an upward curve, and with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, he’s not to be underestimated.

Strengths: Recent form indicates improvement; strong partnership with a top jockey.

Weaknesses: Inconsistent past performances; which Argento Boy will show up on the day?

Wendigo (10/1)

Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Form: 11-2121

Profile: Wendigo has been haunting the dreams of his rivals with a series of strong displays. His relentless gallop and ability to devour ground make him a dark horse in this contest.

Strengths: Consistent form and proven stamina over similar trips.

Weaknesses: Lacks experience at the highest level; could he be spooked by the big occasion?

Wingmen (10/1)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Form: 3-2113

Profile: Wingmen has been soaring through the ranks this season, proving to be a reliable performer for the Elliott yard. His recent form has shown that he thrives in testing conditions, and if the ground softens up, his chances will only increase. His name suggests he won’t leave you hanging – but will he be the one to lead the charge or merely assist in someone else’s victory?

Strengths: Tough and battle-hardened, handles big fields well. Jack Kennedy is an expert at timing his rides to perfection.

Weaknesses: Might lack the extra gear needed if this turns into a speed test. Hasn’t quite faced the same level of opposition as some of the other leading contenders.

Tactics & Race Analysis: How Will the Albert Bartlett Be Won?

The Albert Bartlett is often described as a “war of attrition,” testing young horses’ stamina and resilience to the limit. The three-mile trip, combined with Cheltenham’s demanding undulations, often favours strong stayers over speedier types.

Likely Pace Scenario:

Front-Runners: Jet Blue and Wendigo are likely to go forward early, ensuring a solid gallop from the outset.

Midfield Stalkers: The Big Westerner , Derryhassen Paddy , and Wingmen will likely be positioned just off the pace, waiting to pounce as the leaders tire.

Hold-Up Horses: Jasmin De Vaux and Argento Boy are likely to be delivered late, looking to swoop past exhausted rivals in the final furlong.

Given the nature of this race, those who can stay the trip and keep finding up the famous Cheltenham hill will have the best chance of success.

Course & Conditions: What Will Play a Role?

Cheltenham’s New Course is a gruelling test, and the Albert Bartlett is no exception. Past editions have seen shock results, often favouring rugged stayers over flashier types.

Going Conditions: As of Friday, the ground is expected to be good to soft, which should provide a fair balance between stamina and speed. If the rain arrives, it will play into the hands of true grinders like Derryhassen Paddy and Wendigo .

As of Friday, the ground is expected to be good to soft, which should provide a fair balance between stamina and speed. If the rain arrives, it will play into the hands of true grinders like and . The Final Hill: Many a well-fancied horse has looked the winner turning for home, only to hit a metaphorical brick wall when faced with the Cheltenham hill. Horses with proven staying power—such as The Big Westerner—may find that their stamina reserves come in handy when it matters most.

Market Movers & Betting Picture: Who’s Hot?

The Albert Bartlett has seen some lively market activity in the days leading up to the race. Here’s how the betting stands as of Friday, 14th March 2025:

The Big Westerner – 11/2 (Market leader, solid support for the Henry de Bromhead runner.)

Jet Blue – 13/2 (Money coming in for the French raider.)

Derryhassen Paddy – 8/1 (Scottish hopeful gaining traction with each day.)

Jasmin De Vaux – 9/1 (Punters intrigued by the Mullins factor.)

Argento Boy – 10/1 (Each-way interest picking up.)

Wendigo – 10/1 (Well-backed at double-figure odds.)

Wingmen – 10/1 (Gordon Elliott fans keeping the faith.)

Expect the market to shift again on race day, especially once the going is confirmed. If the ground softens, Derryhassen Paddy could shorten, while Jet Blue may drift if conditions turn too testing.

Trainer Trends: Who Holds the Key to Victory?

Historically, the Albert Bartlett is a race that rewards trainers who excel with staying novices. Here’s how the big names fare:

Willie Mullins: Has won this race four times, with past champions such as Penhill and Monkfish. His two contenders— Jasmin De Vaux and Argento Boy —can’t be ignored.

Has won this race four times, with past champions such as Penhill and Monkfish. His two contenders— and —can’t be ignored. Gordon Elliott: Won in 2018 with Commander of Fleet, and Wingmen could give him another strong chance.

Won in 2018 with Commander of Fleet, and could give him another strong chance. Henry de Bromhead: Has never won this race, but The Big Westerner could change that.

Has never won this race, but could change that. Lucinda Russell: The Scottish trainer has a fantastic record with stayers, and Derryhassen Paddy fits the bill as a rugged, tough campaigner.

Final Predictions: Who Comes Out on Top?

🏆 Most Likely Winner: The Big Westerner (11/2) – Unbeaten, progressive, and in the hands of an elite trainer. He has the stamina to thrive in this battle.

🎯 Best Each-Way Bet: Derryhassen Paddy (8/1) – A battle-hardened warrior who won’t go down without a fight.

⚠️ Dark Horse: Jet Blue (13/2) – If he stays the trip, his class could shine through.

🤯 Wild Card: Jasmin De Vaux (9/1) – Mullins magic has worked wonders before in this race, and he could be a big player at the finish.

Conclusion: A Brutal, Brilliant Spectacle Awaits

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is not for the faint-hearted, often producing the toughest and most determined winners of the festival. Will The Big Westerner prove his class? Will Derryhassen Paddy grind his way to victory? Or will a dark horse like Jasmin De Vaux or Jet Blue spring a surprise?

Whatever happens, buckle up for a race that will push these young hurdlers to their limits. Place your bets wisely, and may the best stayer win!