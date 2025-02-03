Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can get hold of the very best Chelsea versus West Ham United odds and latest Premier League free bet bonus offers.

Chelsea v West Ham United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Monday 3rd February 2025

Graham Potter returns to Stamford Bridge as West Ham United boss when the Blues entertain their city rivals in an eagerly anticipated London derby match this evening.

Manchester City gifted Chelsea a lead in their last outing but Enzo Maresca’s troops failed to capitalise and ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium. Maresca had previously claimed that his side weren’t genuine Premier League title contenders and this defeat underlined this fact, the Blues now sitting in sixth position in the standings, sixteen points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their last outing felt like a defeat for the East London side, the Villa defence lucky to have been breached only once with a whole host of missed chances from the Hammers. The Irons head into this clash having found the back of the net in each of their last seven away from home, however they will be in for a tough challenge tonight at the Bridge.

Recent Form:

Chelsea, under manager Enzo Maresca, have experienced a dip in form, securing only one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Their recent 3-1 defeat to Manchester City has seen them fall to sixth place in the league standings.

West Ham United, led by former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, have also faced challenges, with just one victory in their last six matches across all competitions. They recently earned a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Team News:

Chelsea will be without suspended winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and injured players Omari Kellyman (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), and Benoit Badiashile (thigh). Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has faced criticism for recent performances but is expected to retain his starting position for this clash.

West Ham have concerns over the fitness of key players Jarrod Bowen (foot), Lucas Paqueta (groin), and Crysencio Summerville (hamstring), all of whom are doubtful for the fixture. Michail Antonio (leg), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), and Jean-Clair Todibo (unspecified) are confirmed absentees.

Key Facts:

Chelsea have won their last two Premier League meetings against West Ham with an aggregate score of 8-0.

No former Chelsea manager has ever won a Premier League game against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction:

Given Chelsea’s recent struggles and West Ham’s injury concerns, this London derby is poised to be a closely contested match. Chelsea will aim to capitalise on their home advantage and historical success against the Hammers, while West Ham will be eager to defy the odds and secure a positive result under Potter’s guidance. All things considered, we envisage the spoils being shared in what has the makings of an evenly-fought encounter in West London.

Back a draw at best odds of 5/1