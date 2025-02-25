Chelsea entertain Southampton in the Premier League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of great Premier League offers as well as the latest Chelsea versus Southampton odds and free bets.

Chelsea v Southampton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Tuesday 25th February 2025

Two sides which are experiencing tough times collide at Stamford Bridge this evening when Chelsea play host to Championship-bound Southampton.

Goalkeeping targets

Enzo Maresca’s men have been struggling to find their feet of late with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend being their third straight loss across competitions. The Blues’ hierarchy should be considering their goalkeeping targets seriously ahead of the summer transfer window, the error-laden Robert Sanchez being dropped in favour of Filip Jorgensen who was to blame for a fatal error in the West Midlands. Having let in two goals from Enzo Maresca and Marco Asensio, the 22-year-old keeper let an easy ball through his body, thus sparking joyous scenes from the home fans and condemning the West London outfit to their third straight defeat.

Whipping boys

As for Southampton, the south coast side are destined for a swift return back to the Championship and the visiting fans tonight won’t be showing much by way of sympathy for Chelsea’s recent woes. The Saints have been the whipping boys in the top-flight this term and their eighth straight home defeat in the Premier League came in the form of a 4-0 thrashing by Brighton at the weekend. Southampton’s last visit to Stamford Bridge ended in a surprise 1-0 win for the visitors but on the back of a 5-1 hammering by Chelsea at St Mary’s in their most recent meeting, we don’t envisage any surprises tonight.

Team News:

Chelsea: The Blues are contending with several injuries. Defender Trevoh Chalobah is sidelined for at least a week due to an injury sustained in the recent 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Other absentees include Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana. Manager Enzo Maresca has expressed confidence in goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen despite his error against Villa. ​

Southampton: The Saints are grappling with a series of injuries. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is out with a broken finger, and midfielder Adam Lallana is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, Gavin Bazunu is unavailable because of an Achilles tendon injury. ​

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Chelsea have dominated this fixture, winning 50 out of 114 encounters. Southampton have secured 33 victories, with 31 matches ending in draws. In their most recent meeting in December 2024, Chelsea triumphed 5-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium. ​

Betting Odds

Match Result: Chelsea to win: 1/5 ​ Draw: 13/2 ​ Southampton to win: 12/1 ​

Correct Score: Chelsea 2-0: 17/2 ​ Chelsea 3-0: 17/2 ​ Chelsea 3-1: 10/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 14/1 ​ Southampton 1-0: 50/1 ​

Win to Nil: Chelsea: 8/11 ​ Southampton: 20/1 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 6/4 ​ No: 1/2 ​

Handicap Betting: Chelsea -1: 4/7 ​ Chelsea -2: 6/4 ​ Southampton +1: 4/1 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Chelsea/Chelsea: 4/7 ​ Draw/Chelsea: 3/1 ​ Southampton/Southampton: 20/1 ​ Draw/Draw: 10/1 ​ Southampton/Chelsea: 25/1



Carved open

Southampton have been carved open with relative ease this season and with a depleted backline, the omens aren’t good for the Saints ahead of tonight’s clash. Chelsea have been struggling on their travels but they are generally good value to score a few in front of their home fans and we expect them to make mincemeat of the visitors in this clash.

Back Chelsea to win 4-0 at best odds of 11/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers