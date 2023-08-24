Chelsea v Luton Town Match Preview & Best Odds

Still in search of their first league win under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea welcome top-flight new-boys Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday evening.

Chelsea have collected just a single point from their opening two Premier League outings and they will be confident of success on Friday evening against a Luton Town outfit which have lost their sole top-flight match since securing promotion at the end of 2022/23.

Having secured a decent point against Liverpool in their league opener, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were left wanting in their subsequent 3-1 defeat away to city rivals West Ham United last weekend. The Argentine gaffer is of the opinion that his young Blues side will click into gear before long and start to rack up the victories and points will certainly be targeted in the next few weeks with games against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth coming up after the Hatters.

Chelsea certainly won’t be taking Luton Town lightly on Friday evening given that the Blues dropped points in all-but-two of their six games against newly-promoted sides last term, however confidence will be high against a Hatters side which were thumped 4-1 by Brighton last time out.

Luton have signed ten new players this summer and Rob Edwards will be happy with his current line-up. Thus far the side have yet to collect their first ever Premier League points and they will look to frustrate the home side for as long as possible in West London. Nevertheless, while Chelsea squandered many decent chances in their opening two games, we envisage them having more joy in front of goal on Friday evening.

