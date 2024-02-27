Chelsea v Leeds United Match Preview & Best Odds

Beaten EFL Cup finalists Chelsea will be seeking redemption in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Leeds United on Wednesday evening, therefore now is a great time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from some exclusive Chelsea free bets and other FA Cup promotions ahead of this midweek clash at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off: 7.30PM, Wednesday 28th February 2024

Having lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup Final at the weekend, a disconsolate Chelsea will be eager to put their disappointment firmly behind them and make it through to the last eight of the FA Cup at Leeds United’s expense on Wednesday evening.

Lacked a cutting edge

Jurgen Klopp had numerous injury absentees to contend with for the EFL Cup Final clash with Chelsea at the weekend and it seemed that this was a perfect time for Mauricio Pochettino to end his trophy hoodoo on these shores. Nevertheless, with Klopp calling upon his youngsters to help reinforce his ravaged side, his opponents very much lacked a cutting edge and seemed to be playing for penalties towards the latter stages of extra time. Unfortunately for them it didn’t go that far, Virgil van Dijk sending a glancing header into the bottom corner of the net to prolong Pochettino’s wait for a major English honour.

One step closer

Nevertheless, Pochettino saw his side move one step closer to the FA Cup Final with a fine 4-0 thrashing of Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the competition before edging past Aston Villa in a subsequent fourth round replay. The Blues are winless in two home matches heading into this tie but they should be confident of seeing off Championship side Leeds United.

Scoring for fun

Leeds enjoyed a sixth successive win across competitions when they got the better of Championship leaders Leicester City in their last outing, the West Yorkshire side now just six points adrift of the Foxes in the race for the title. Indeed, Leeds’ record in the Championship since the start of the year has been excellent with maximum points collected in their last nine outings. They have been finding the back of the net for fun recently and we envisage them adding to the scoreline in West London, however Pochettino has plenty of options at his disposal to replenish his confidence-depleted side and we envisage the hosts restoring some pride with a slender victory here.

Back Chelsea to win and both sides to score at best odds of 2/1