Chelsea v Everton Odds & Match Preview

Bridge Battle: Blues Bid to Cement Top Five as Toffees Come Calling

Chelsea vs Everton – Saturday 26th April, 12:30pm

Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Maresca’s Men March On

Chelsea’s pursuit of Champions League football continues on Saturday lunchtime, as Enzo Maresca’s side welcome Everton to west London. Fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind win at Craven Cottage – where they stunned Fulham late on to claim a 2-1 victory – the Blues have edged their way into the Premier League’s coveted top five.

That result eased some of the pressure on Maresca following a pair of underwhelming draws and has given Chelsea fans a reason to believe the European dream might yet become reality. Another three points here would further strengthen their grip on a top-five finish as the season enters its final furlong.

Toffees Eye a Sticky Surprise

Everton, meanwhile, were given a bit of a schooling by Manchester City last weekend, slipping to a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park – just their third league loss since David Moyes’ dramatic return to the dugout.

Still, the Toffees have been largely steady since the former flame rekindled his Merseyside romance, and they look to be cruising toward a mid-table finish – a far cry from the usual relegation circus that’s shadowed recent seasons. While they’ve got little left to play for but pride, a result at Stamford Bridge would certainly turn heads.

Bookmakers’ Verdict – Blues Backed to Deliver

Chelsea head into the clash as firm favourites. The bookmakers have priced them up at 4/7 to get the job done on home turf, which makes sense considering they’ve won five of their last six league games at the Bridge.

Everton, on the other hand, are out at 9/2 to spring a surprise, while a draw – which hasn’t exactly been a rarity in recent meetings – can be backed at 14/5.

If you’re keen to get involved, BetZone’s new customer offer – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets – could be just the ticket for some weekend punting fun.

Head-to-Head – London Misery for the Merseysiders

Calling Stamford Bridge a graveyard for Everton might be putting it mildly. The Toffees haven’t managed a Premier League win away at Chelsea in their last 29 attempts. Yes, you read that correctly – 29.

The reverse fixture this season ended goalless, and those with a penchant for repetition can grab another 0-0 at 9/1. Not the liveliest punt, perhaps, but history loves irony.

Ones to Watch – Fernandez in Focus, O’Brien Under Scrutiny

Enzo Fernandez has quietly been one of Chelsea’s more consistent threats from midfield. He managed a shot on target in their last home game against Ipswich, and the odds of him doing it again this weekend sit at 6/5 – well worth a look if you fancy a bit of midfield magic.

Meanwhile, Everton’s Jake O’Brien has developed a knack for clumsy timing – he’s committed at least one foul in six of his last eight Premier League appearances. It’s not glamorous, but at 8/11 to do so again, it’s almost reassuring.

Predicted Line-Ups – Broja Benched, Gusto Out

Chelsea will be forced into a defensive reshuffle with Malo Gusto sidelined by a hamstring issue picked up against Fulham. That could mean a recall for Reece James, while the rest of the side is likely to remain settled.

Over in the blue half of Merseyside, David Moyes will need to rejig his forward line. Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club, paving the way for Beto to lead the line.

Chelsea are expected to line up with Sanchez in goal, a back four of James, Chalobah, Colwill and Cucurella. Fernandez and Caicedo will hold the midfield base, with Madueke, Palmer and Neto buzzing behind Nicolas Jackson.

Everton are likely to go with Pickford in goal, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite and Mykolenko in defence. A midfield unit of Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure and Ndiaye will support Beto up front.

Stats That Matter – Back the Goals at Both Ends

Chelsea may be climbing the table, but clean sheets remain a collector’s item. Both teams have scored in 11 of their 16 league matches at the Bridge this season – including a nervy 2-2 against Ipswich.

Everton, meanwhile, have seen goals fly in at both ends in seven of their last 10 top-flight games, so backing Both Teams to Score at 10/11 with Boylesports might prove more reliable than Chelsea’s back line.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm – and with Chelsea pushing for Europe and Everton eager to finish the season with a flourish, expect entertainment, a few fireworks, and maybe a goalkeeping howler or two.