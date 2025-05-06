Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Odds & Match Preview

Chelsea v Djurgarden: Blues Ready to Finish the Job at the Bridge

Europa Conference League Semi-Final, 2nd Leg

May 8, 2025 | 8pm UK | Stamford Bridge

It’s Thursday night under the Stamford Bridge lights, and Chelsea find themselves in a rather luxurious position. After a dominant display in Sweden, Enzo Maresca’s men return home for the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Djurgardens IF. The first leg’s emphatic 4-1 victory means the Blues have, barring a footballing catastrophe of historic proportions, already booked their tickets to Wroclaw for the final.

First-Leg Masterclass Leaves Chelsea Cruising

In case you missed the first leg (or have blocked it out if you’re of a Swedish persuasion), Chelsea didn’t just beat Djurgarden—they thoroughly dismantled them.

Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke struck before the interval, giving the travelling Chelsea faithful plenty to cheer. Substitute Nicolas Jackson then added a brace in the second half, turning what might have been a routine away win into a veritable thrashing. Isak Alemayehu did at least manage to net a consolation for the hosts, saving some face, but the tie was effectively over before most Djurgarden fans had finished their half-time coffee.

Chelsea now find themselves priced at odds of 1/1000 to progress—a figure so short that even the most optimistic Swedish punter would have to admit defeat.

A Familiar Position for the Blues

For Chelsea supporters, this situation feels oddly familiar. They brought a similar three-goal advantage back to the Bridge after the first leg of their quarter-final against Legia Warsaw. Even though the Londoners lost that home tie, the deficit barely made a dent in their progress.

Confidence is flowing through Maresca’s squad, not least because they’re fresh from a superb 3-1 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool at the weekend. That result bolstered their push for a Champions League spot next season—a delightful bonus to go along with a probable trip to Wroclaw later this month.

Four straight wins across all competitions have given Chelsea the swagger of a side peaking at just the right time. Given the form they’re in, most expect another straightforward evening on Thursday. And history offers further encouragement: the Blues have never lost a home game against Swedish opposition and haven’t even conceded in their last three such encounters.

Djurgarden’s Uphill Battle

Meanwhile, the visitors arrive in London seeking respectability rather than miracles. Trailing 4-1 and without a string of first-team regulars, they’re realistic about their chances—or lack thereof.

Djurgarden’s boss, Jani Honkavaara, would be forgiven for having half an eye on domestic matters. His side’s patchy form in the Allsvenskan, partially a consequence of their European adventure, has left them languishing in the lower half of the Swedish top tier.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with AIK continued a disappointing trend. They have failed to win any of their three league matches following European ties this season. Their tally of just eight points from a possible 18 reflects the toll that continental competition has taken on their squad.

Still, reaching the semi-finals is a remarkable achievement in itself—especially considering no Swedish side has ever managed to record 11 victories in a single European campaign. That said, if Djurgarden somehow defy the odds on Thursday, it might warrant its own Netflix documentary.

Team News: Rotation and Rehabilitation

Enzo Maresca faces a similar dilemma to the one he encountered before the second leg against Legia Warsaw. On that occasion, he fielded a fairly strong starting eleven and paid the price with a surprise defeat. With Newcastle United looming at the weekend, he may be tempted to rotate more heavily this time.

Josh Acheampong, the only youngster to start against Legia, could be joined by Tyrique George and possibly Shumaira Mheuka and Mathis Amougou, who will be hoping to move up from the bench to the starting lineup.

Injury continues to sideline Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, and Marc Guiu, while Romeo Lavia—though back in training—remains ineligible for Conference League action. Expect the likes of Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Madueke to either feature sparingly or be rested entirely.

Djurgarden’s goalkeeper dilemma persists. First-choice stopper Filip Manojlovic is unregistered for European matches, and Malkolm Nilsson remains sidelined with an elbow injury. Jacob Rinne will therefore continue between the sticks.

The Swedes are also without Zakaria Sawo, teenager Matias Siltanen, and the seasoned Albin Ekdal, none of whom were registered for Europe. To make matters worse, Patric Aslund, Oskar Fallenius, Nino Zugelj, Rasmus Schuller, and Piotr Johansson are all injured. This spate of absences forced Djurgarden to name only seven substitutes in the first leg—a stark contrast to Chelsea’s embarrassment of riches.

Predicted Line-Ups

For Chelsea, expect Lucas Bergstrom or Djordje Petrovic to deputise in goal. Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Malo Gusto should form a youthful but capable backline. In midfield, club captain Reece James could be joined by the promising Amougou and the industrious Dewsbury-Hall.

Sancho, likely seeking to add to his goal tally, should retain his spot on the wing alongside Mheuka, while Tyrique George may be given a chance to shine in the attacking trio.

Djurgarden, ravaged by injuries, will likely field Rinne in goal once again. Stahl, Larsson, Danielson and Kosugi should line up at the back. Finndell, Stensson and Gulliksen will battle in midfield, while Haarala, Nguen and Priske will shoulder the attacking burden.

What to Expect: A Professional Job, Not a Party

No one is expecting Chelsea to produce a footballing masterpiece on Thursday. The objective is simple: get through the evening with minimal fuss, avoid injuries and prepare for the final. Even the Stamford Bridge faithful might accept a slightly dull 90 minutes if it means wrapping up the tie efficiently.

Djurgarden will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last week’s drubbing and perhaps even snatch a morale-boosting draw. But given their threadbare squad and Chelsea’s depth, such an outcome seems unlikely.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Djurgarden

Chelsea won’t be going for style points, but they’ll have more than enough to see off the Swedish visitors and confirm their place in Wroclaw.

Fancy a Flutter? BetMGM’s Got You Covered

If you’re planning to place a bet on Thursday’s action—or any other upcoming fixtures—look no further than BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets. That’s a fair few punts on Chelsea’s forwards or even a hopeful wager on Djurgarden’s slim hopes of an upset (for the brave or slightly mad).

After all, if the match doesn’t provide fireworks, at least your betting slip might.