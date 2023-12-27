Chelsea v Crystal Palace Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.30pm, Wednesday 27th December 2023

Chelsea entertain Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge this evening, the home side desperate for the win which would ensure they return the top half of the Premier League table.

Hot on the heels of their penalty-shoot-out victory over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea were brought crashing back to earth with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Christmas Eve, poor decision making allowing Wolves to keep themselves in contention at the interval. The home side took advantage in the second half and ran out worthy winners at the final whistle, this result seeing the Blues drop down into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

From their last nine Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have managed just three wins although they have won their last two top-flight matches at this venue and have avoided defeat in their last five across competitions.

Roy Hodgson may well be living on borrowed time at Crystal Palace with just a single win in eleven games, however draws with Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two outings were definitely steps in the right direction and confidence will be high in the Eagles camp that they can build on these results in West London this evening.

Chelsea will be going all-out to pick up another positive result in front of their own home fans but they are missing a few players and will be ups against a Crystal Palace side whose belief will be growing on the back of recent results. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared in what has the makings of an evenly-fought affair.

