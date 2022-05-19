Championship Play-Off Final 2021/22 Betting Guide & Best Odds

Championship Play-Off Odds

With the 2021/22 Championship play-offs set to take place later this month

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 3:30pm, Sunday 29th May 2022

Championship Play-Off Final 2021/22 Betting Guide

Fulham and AFC Bournemouth earned for themselves automatic promotion to the Premier League following an excellent Championship campaign by both sides and they will joined in the top-flight next season by either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town who have both made it through to the play-off finals.

Forest are looking to make it into the Premier League for the first time since their relegation from the top-flight in 1999 while Huddersfield Town will be looking to get redemption for a dreadful 2018/19 top-flight campaign when they dropped straight back to the second-tier at the first time of asking.

Road to the 2021/22 Championship Play-Off Final

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town finished the regular 2021/22 season in third position with eight points separating them from the automatic promotion berths. The Terriers hauled themselves 17 places higher than their 2020/21 finish and this is very good going by anyone’s standards. In the play-offs, they found themselves paired with a Luton Town side which have been enjoying a shock rise up the divisions in recent seasons and having held the Hatters to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in the first leg, Town got the better of their opponents in the return leg and denied them a place in the final with a 1-0 win, the only goal of the game coming courtesy of Jordan Rhodes in the 82nd minute.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest finished the regular season in fourth position with just two points separating them from third-placed Huddersfield. The Tricky Trees have been scoring for fun this term with more goals scored than any other Championship side outside the top two and just one less than second-placed AFC Bournemouth. Having edged past Sheffield United 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane, Forest went down by the same scoreline in the return leg at the City Ground and with the aggregate scoreline still level at 3-3 after extra-time, a penalty shoot-out ensued with the Tricky Trees coming out 3-2 winners.

2021/22 Championship Play-Off Final Preview

Huddersfield Town

With an unbeaten run of 17 games between early December and March, Carlos Corberan’s side looked as though they could haul themselves into the automatic promotion berths by the end of the season, however a couple of back-to-back defeats in Match brought their progress to a shuddering halt and they failed to rebuild the momentum. Nevertheless they did finish the season in third position and while they are underdogs going into the final, they have more recent Premier League experience than their opponents and will be confident of claiming the prize in this one.

Nottingham Forest

Things could have been very different for Nottingham Forest, the East Midlands outfit heading into their penultimate match of the regular season in the knowledge that victory would send them into the top two in the Championship table with a single game left to play. Instead, they lost 1-0 to the Cherries on the south coast and subsequently ended the regular season with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Hull City. They haven’t made things easy for themselves but they are now just one match away from the Premier League.

Best Betting Odds

90 Minutes

21/20 – Nottingham Forest

21/10 – Draw

12/5 – Huddersfield Town

To Win Promotion

4/9 – Nottingham Forest

13/8 – Huddersfield Town

Under/Over 2.5 Goals

4/7 – Under 2.5

13/10 – Over 2.5

Under/Over 3.5 Goals

1/6 – Under 3.5

18/5 – Over 3.5

Correct Score

5/1 – Nottingham Forest 1-0

19/4 – Draw 1-1

7/1 – Draw 0-0

7/1 – Huddersfield Town 1-0

15/2 – Nottingham Forest 2-1

8/1 – Nottingham Forest 2-0

21/2 – Huddersfield Town 2-1

Both Teams to Score

17/20 – No

9/10 – Yes

First Goalscorer

23/5 – Sam Sturridge

5/1 – Keinan Davis

23/4 – Brennan Johnson

13/2 – Philip Zinckernagel

13/2 – Danny Ward

9/1 – Jordan Rhodes

19/2 – Alex Mighten

10/1 – Duane Holmes

10/1 – Joe Lolley

21/2 – Faustino Anjorin

21/2 – Danel Sinani

Our Prediction

Having ended their regular season with six wins and one draw from their closing seven games, Huddersfield Town have the momentum heading into this Championship play-off final. They also finished two points above Nottingham Forest but they are nevertheless outsiders to win this match. The Terriers have leaked an average of slightly over one goal in each of their 46 league outings this term and they will need to tighten up against Nottingham Forest here.

Nottingham Forest managed just a single point from their closing two league games and having missed out on automatic promotion, they will be determined to make amends by claiming a place in the Premier League for the first time since 1999. They start this match as odds-on favourites for promotion, however we don’t expect them to achieve this in normal time.

This is going to be a very cagey affair given the huge amount at stake here and we don’t expect any differences to be settled within 90 minutes. Huddersfield only edged into the final following a win by a single-goal margin over Luton Town while Forest needed penalties in order to see-off Sheffield United, therefore we envisage this tie ending all-square after 90 minutes with extra-time or even penalties being needed to determine the outcome.