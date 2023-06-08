Championship 2023/24 Odds: Who will make it into the Premier League next season?

The regular Championship campaign has drawn to a close and with all three newly-relegated sides installed as favourites to return back to the top-flight next term

who will make it into Premier League at the end of 2023/24?

Update: 08.06.23

Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton all dropped down to the Championship from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and they are the top three contenders to make it straight back into the top-flight at the first attempt.

Competitive promotion battle

The battle for promotion from the Championship is always a hugely competitive affair and little wonder given the riches that await any side which managed to haul themselves into the Premier League. nevertheless, next season’s campaign looks set to be more competitive than ever with some big clubs set to be involved in the battle.

Main contenders

The likes of Southampton, Leeds United and 2015/16 Premier League title winners Leicester City will surely be amongst the main contenders for promotion towards the close of the 2023/24 season, however they will face fierce competition from the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Watford and 2022/23 play-off finalists Coventry City.

Best Odds

At the end of last season, Burnley and Sheffield United won automatic promotion with the Clarets securing the Championship title in impressive fashion. They will be joined in the top-flight next term by Luton Town to edged their way to a penalty-shoot-out victory in the play-off final last weekend. Next season, Leicester City have been installed as joint-favourites alongside Leeds United to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking at odds of 15/8 apiece, while the two sides are a best price of 6/1 and 7/1 respectively to lift the Championship trophy.

Newly-relegated Southampton are next in the promotion and winner markets at 3/1 and 9/1 respectively while Middlesbrough complete the top four at 3/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Championship Promotion Best Odds

15/8 – Leicester City

15/8 – Leeds United

3/1 – Southampton

3/1 – Middlesbrough

9/2 – Norwich City

Championship Title Best Odds

6/1 – Leicester City

7/1 – Leeds United

9/1 – Southampton

10/1 – Middlesbrough

14/1 – Norwich City

25.05.23

Burnley and Sheffield United won automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the regular 2022/23 campaign, while Luton Town and Coventry City will battle it out in the play-off final this weekend.

Claret domination

The 2022/23 Championship was dominated by Burnley who ultimately finished 10 points clear at the summit of the division and secured promotion back to the Premier League. Sheffield United had to content themselves with runners-up position although this is a big improvement on last season when they failed to make it through the play-offs.

Non-league

Luton Town came in third at the close of the regular season and they have made it through to the final of the play-off where they will lock horns with Coventry City. It’s difficult to believe that just nine years ago, Luton Town hauled themselves out of the then Conference and returned to the Football league. Now they are on the verge of making it into the top-flight where they will once again be rubbing shoulders with the biggest clubs in the land.

Lower divisions

The Hatters have never before plied their trade in the Premier League, the club having suffered relegation from the top-flight at the end of the 1991/92 campaign. Within four years they had sunk to the third tier and they hovered between the lower divisions until promotion to the Championship at the end of 2018/19.

Years of turmoil

Coventry City have endured years of turmoil since dropping out of the Premier League in 2000/01, the club dropping down to League Two (fourth tier) at one point and being forced to relocate out of the city (as far as Northampton) after being exiled from the Ricoh Arena. Having edged past Middlesbrough to the tune of 1-0 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final, the Sky Blues are outsiders for the play-off final at a general 2/1.

2022/23 Championship Play-off Final Outright Odds

7/5 – Luton Town

2/1 – Draw (after 90 minutes)

2/1 – Coventry City