Championship Odds: Who will win promotion to the Premier League?

The race is hotting up for the automatic promotion berths and play-off places in the 2023/24 Championship table with many sides battling it out for promotion into the Premier League.

As we fast approach the business end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Leicester City are eleven points clear at the summit of the division with points dropped in just 7 of their 30 league outings thus far. The Foxes have been the dominant force in the second tier this season and they are deemed the side most likely to make the jump back to the top-flight at a best price of 1/4 for promotion and 1/4 for the Championship title.

Southampton sit in second position in the Championship table with eleven points separating them from Leicester City, although the south-coast outfit do enjoy a game-in-hand over the Foxes. With just four defeats from their 29 league games, the Saints are joint-second in the betting for the title at a best price of 9/1 alongside third-placed Leeds United and third behind Leeds (8/15) for promotion at a best price of 4/7.

Ipswich Town sit in fourth position in the Championship table and the Tractor Boys complete the top four in both betting markets at 22/1 for the Championship title and 7/5 for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Championship Winner Best Odds

1/4 – Leicester City

9/1 – Leeds United

9/1 – Southampton

22/1 – Ipswich Town

Championship Promotion Best Odds

1/40 – Leicester City

8/15 – Leeds United

4/7 – Southampton

7/5 – Ipswich Town

7/1 – West Bromwich Albion

14/1 – Hull City

14/1 – Coventry City

14/1 – Middlesbrough

20/1 – Sunderland

33/1 – Norwich City

66/1 – Watford