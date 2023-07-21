Championship Odds: Who will drop down to League One in 2023/24?

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Championship Odds

The 2023/24 Championship campaign will get underway in just a few weeks’ time and as such, now is an excellent time to check out all the very best Championship odds and free bets which you can find simply by registering now with any of our featured betting partners.

Championship Odds: Who will drop down to League One in 2023/24?

Update: 21.07.23

We’re fast approaching the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign with clubs preparing for what promises to be a very tough season. The newly-promoted sides will all be harbouring ambitions of avoiding relegation back to League One at the very least, however the likelihood is at least one of them will find the going tough in the second tier.

The 2023/24 season is almost upon us with clubs hurriedly finalising their summer transfer dealings. The newly promoted Championship sides have been strengthening their squads for what will be a tough campaign, however it remains to be seen whether they can keep their heads above water in this higher division.

Plymouth Argyle – 15/8

Plymouth Argyle were the dominant force in League One throughout the 2022/23 campaign and they managed to hold onto top spot and claim the title at the end of the season. Their main aim will be to hang onto their Championship status for more than just one season but most pundits envisage a season of struggle for the Pilgrims. The leading UK bookmakers go a best price of 15/8 on the Devon side slipping straight back down to League One at the end of the campaign and it’s likely that they will be found towards the foot of the table for much of the season.

Rotherham United – 15/8

Rotherham United have become known as a yo-yo club in recent seasons, the South Yorkshire outfit gleefully flitting between the second and third tiers with reckless abandon with relegation coming in the 2016/17, 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons. The Millers won promotion in each of the subsequent campaigns and avoided the drop at the end of 2022/23, albeit now by a very large margin. Having finished in 19th position last term, Rotherham are expected to find the going tough once again and they are priced at best odds of 15/8 to drop back to League One.

Huddersfield Town – 4/1

In the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, Huddersfield Town looked to be set for a relegation straight down to League One although they managed to find their feet and ultimately finished in 18th position, nine points separating them from the drop zone. Having finished the campaign with victory in each of their last three outings, the Terriers will be hopeful of starting the new season in a similar fashion, however the general consensus is that 2023/24 will be another season of struggle for the West Yorkshire side.

Birmingham City – 7/2

Birmingham City were very much a mixed bag throughout the 2022/23 season with 21 defeats from their 46 league games. They ultimately finished nine points clear of the relegation zone and live to fight another day in the second tier, however most pundits believe that they will once again struggle to keep their heads above water in what promises to be an extremely competitive 2023/24 season.

07.07.23

The 2022/23 season only drew to a close a few weeks ago but thoughts are already turning towards who will drop down from the Championship to League One at the end of the new campaign which begins next month. Will newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle return back to the third tier at the first time of asking or will yo-yo side Rotherham United take the plunge?

Plymouth Argyle – 6/4

Plymouth Argyle silenced their many critics by taking the League One title at the end of the 2022/23 season and the Pilgrims will be desperate to hang onto their second tier status for more than a single season. Nevertheless, the general consensus is that the Devon outfit will struggle in the Championship and they are being seen as the side most likely to drop down to League One at the end of the season. Most bookmakers go just 6/4 that the Pilgrims return to the third tier, despite the fact that they sat at the summit of the League One for most of the campaign.

Rotherham United – 15/8

In recent seasons, Rotherham United have been very much a yo-yo side between the second and third tiers although the Millers managed to avoid the drop at the end of 2022/23. The South Yorkshire side suffered relegation from the Championship in 2016/17, 2018/19 and 2020/21 but got themselves promoted in each of the following seasons. They finished the 2022/23 season in 19th position and most pundits expect them to be amongst the relegation battlers at the end of next term.

Huddersfield Town – 7/2

Following a shaky start to the season, Huddersfield Town did enough to haul themselves away from the drop zone last season and they finished in 18th position at the end of the campaign with nine points separating them from the bottom three. They finished 2022/23 in excellent fashion with wins in each of their last three games, however they are currently third in the betting to be relegated at the close of next season.

Birmingham City – 7/2

Birmingham City finished the 2022/23 campaign in a reasonably respectable 17th position with nine points separating them from the relegation zone. The Blues lost almost half of their league outings with 21 defeats throughout the campaign and they are deemed to be one of the sides most likely to be embroiled in a relegation battle next term.

Sheffield Wednesday – 4/1

Sheffield Wednesday edged past local rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final last season and as a result booked their place in next season’s Championship campaign. Nevertheless they are now searching for a new manager following the surprise departure of Darren Moore last month and as the new campaign fast approaches, the bookies go just 4/1 that the Owls drop straight back down to the third tier at the first time of asking.