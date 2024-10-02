Champions League Odds

Manchester City clinched the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history in June 2023 and as Pep Guardiola’s men now focus on the current campaign, now is a great time to register with any of our featured betting partners and claim the best Champions League odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

Champions League Odds: Man City favourites for the trophy in 2024/25

Update: 02.10.24

Manchester City failed to successfully defend their Champions League trophy in 2023/24 but Pep Guardiola’s men are favourites to become European champions for a second time at the end of the current campaign.

Ultimate prize

Manchester City were dumped out of last season’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage following an aggregate defeat to subsequent tournament winners Real Madrid, however Pep Guardiola will once again have his eye on the ultimate prize this season and bookmakers have his men priced as big favourites to do just that.

Favourites

City have only been crowned European champions once before – in 2022/23 when they edged past Inter Milan to the tune of 1-0 – and they have thus far impressed in the current edition with a goal-less draw at home to Inter Milan and a 4-0 demolition of SK Slovan Bratislava on their travels on Tuesday evening. In the new format competition, City sit in fourth position in the table and the leading betting firms have them chalked in as 3/1 to go all the way in the competition.

Solid start

Premier League rivals Arsenal have also enjoyed a solid start to their European campaign with a goal-less draw away to Atalanta followed by a 2-0 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners sit in 8th position in the table after two rounds of fixtures and they are a best price of 9/1 to add the trophy to their cabinet this term, behind second favourites and defending champions Real Madrid at 7/2.

Other contenders

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are a 10/1 punt to get their hands on this piece of silverware while Liverpool are next in the betting at 12/1 alongside Barcelona at the same price, the Reds beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in their tournament opener and up against Bologna at Anfield tonight.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

3/1 – Manchester City

7/2 – Real Madrid

9/1 – Arsenal

10/1 – Bayern Munich

12/1 – Liverpool

12/1 – Barcelona

Update: 12.06.23

Manchester City edged past Inter Milan in a pulsating and evenly-fought Champions League Final last weekend and on the back of their victory, Pep Guardiola’s men have been installed as firm favourites to successfully defend their trophy in 2023/24.

Before the dust has settled

The light blue half of Manchester will still be celebrating their hard-fought victory over Inter Milan at the weekend but before the dust has even settled, the leading UK bookmakers have installed the Citizens as firm favourites to claim the trophy in twelve months’ time.

Top contender

Pap Guardiola will be going all-out to ensure that his side are very much one of the leading contenders for the European crown in 2024. There may be a few questions to answer during the summer with regard to the future of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva as well as the health of Kevin De Bruyne following his hamstring injury, however even with these issues, Man City remain the top contender for the trophy.

Huge head start

Erling Haaland himself gives the side a huge head start that other sides simply don’t possess and with 52 goals to his name in 2022/23, he will be going all out to equal or even better this in 2023/24. With a Champions League trophy now in the bag, the pressure will be eased on Man City and this will only make things easier for them.

Miles ahead

As City fans continue their celebrations, the leading bookmakers go just 2/1 that they repeat this feat in twelve months’ time and this leaves them miles ahead of their main competitors in the betting. Bayern Munich are as high as 7/1 for the European title while PSG are priced as high as 10/1. Real Madrid and Barcelona complete the top five in the betting at 12/1 apiece while Manchester United are a 16/1 shot.

06.04.21

The 2020/21 Champions League campaign is now almost at an end with just four teams left in the competition. We’ve certainly had plenty of thrills and spills along the way but now we’re in for some serious battles as the finish line draws ever closer.

Manchester City – 11/8

Manchester City added yet more silverware to their trophy cabinet yesterday when they brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley, this being their fourth straight trophy in this competition. Pep Guardiola’s men are also just a whisker away from clinching the Premier League title and the bookies have them pencilled in as firm favourites to become European champions for the first time ever this term, most firms going just 11/8 that this proves to be the case.

Paris Saint Germain – 5/1

Paris Saint Germain reached the final of the Champions League last season but they failed in their bid to become European champions for the first time in their history following defeat to Bayern Munich. It may come as something of a surprise to many in learning that the biggest club in France have never before won the top club tournament on the continent, however the signs are that the French champions will soon have it in the bag. It remains to be seen whether they manage it this season but they are certainly giving its a good go, the bookies making PSG second favourites to get their hands on the trophy.

Real Madrid – 7/2

Real Madrid are the kings of this competition, the Spanish giants having won it more times – by far – than any other club. It’s fair to say that Real haven’t been at their best of late although they are still very much in the hunt for the Spanish title given that they sit just two points adrift of arch-rivals Atletico Madrid at the summit of La Liga. Having deposed of Liverpool to the tune of 3-1 on aggregate in the last round of the competition, most bookies go 7/2 that Real add to their many European titles by going all the way this season.

Chelsea – 9/2

Chelsea have only once before won the Champions League and that was over a decade ago, therefore they will have their sights fixed firmly on doubling this tally in 2020/21. The Blues have been enjoying some excellent form on both the domestic front and in European competition this season and the bookies go a general 9/2 that the West Londoners become European champions for the second time in their illustrious history.