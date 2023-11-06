Champions League Match Previews & Best Betting Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

The Champions League group action continues this week with some thrilling fixtures lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and we bring you our predictions and best odds for all of the English and Scottish sides in the tournament.

We’re now exactly half-way through the group stages of this season’s Champions League with three rounds of fixtures having already been played and three more to go. As things stand, Arsenal and Manchester City sit at the summits of Group B and Group G respectively while Manchester United and Newcastle United both sit in third position in Group A and Group F respectively. Scottish champions Celtic sit firmly at the foot of Group E with just a single point to their name.

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – Tuesday 7th November at 5:45pm

Having thumped PSG to the tune of 4-1, Newcastle United looked out of sorts when losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their last European outing and three points is a must here for Eddie Howe’s men.

Read Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United Match Preview

Atletico Madrid v Celtic – Tuesday 7th November at 8pm

Celtic have only managed a single point from their opening three Champions League group matches and defeat here will edge them closer to an early exit from European competition.

Read Atletico Madrid v Celtic Match Preview

Manchester City v Young Boys – Tuesday 7th November at 8pm

Manchester City are just one of four sides with their perfect Champions League group record still intact and they will look to keep it that way when they entertain Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Read Manchester City v Young Boys Match Preview

Arsenal v Sevilla – Wednesday 8th November at 8pm

Arsenal sit at the summit of Group B after three rounds of fixtures and they should prove too hot to handle for Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Read Arsenal v Sevilla Match Preview

Copenhagen v Manchester United – Wednesday 8th November at 7pm

Manchester United have been firing on just one cylinder in recent weeks and we envisage them struggling to get the better of Copenhagen in their midweek European outing.

Read Copenhagen v Manchester United Match Preview