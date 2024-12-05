Celtic entertain Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish bookmakers, whereupon you may avail yourself of the very best Celtic versus Hibernian odds and Scottish Premiership free bets.

Celtic v Hibernian Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 7th December 2024

Defending champions Celtic are embarking upon what seems set to be yet another unstoppable sprint towards the Scottish Premiership title and they square up to Hibernian in their latest outing on Saturday afternoon.

Against the elements

Celtic found themselves battling hard against the elements as well as their closest title rivals up at Pittodrie last night, however Brendan Rodgers’ men prevailed on both fronts to emerge victorious against an Aberdeen side which have proven to be their biggest threat in the race to the title. Realistically, few expected the Dons to last the pace and the Hoops now find themselves seven points clear at the summit of the division and a full eleven points ahead of arch-rivals Rangers. The Bhoys have won each of their last six Premiership games since being held to a share of the spoils by Aberdeen earlier in the season, while they have gone 540 minutes of league football whilst letting in just a single goal. With no signs that the domestic powerhouse are going to slow down any time soon, it’s hard to envisage them slipping up against a Hibernian outfit which remain in the lower reaches of the league table.

Firing on all cylinders

The importance of Hibernian’s 3-0 victory at Motherwell really can’t be overstated, the Leith men now off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table and two points clear of bottom side Heart of Midlothian. This was a timely first away win of the league campaign for the Hibees but they will be in for a tough afternoon on Saturday when they do battle with a Hoops side against whom they have lost in each of the last four encounters. Indeed, even though the visitors recorded a more emphatic victory in their last outing and may well have fresher legs in the camp, these factors will count for very little against a Celtic side which are firing on all cylinders right now. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the hosts to claim a convincing win here and keep their excellent defensive record intact.

Back Celtic to win 3-0 at best odds of 7/1