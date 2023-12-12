Celtic v Feyenoord Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 13th December 2023

With just one round of group fixtures left to play in this season’s Champions League campaign, Scottish champions Celtic are assured of finishing at the foot of the Group E table and their midweek outing against Feyenoord will be their last European game of the season.

Celtic haven’t made it through to the last sixteen of the Champions League since 2012/13 and their lengthy wait will continue as the Hoops limp out of this season’s competition after collecting just a single point from their opening five group matches. Brendan Rodgers’ men were dumped out of the tournament two weeks ago when they lost 2-0 to Serie A side Lazio and they head into this midweek clash with Feyenoord on the back of their first Scottish Premiership defeat of the season, a 2-1 loss away to Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Celtic will be going all-out to try and salvage something from their utterly miserable European campaign when they entertain Feyenoord at Parkhead this week, the visitors also out of the competition but having the consolation of Europa League football to look forward to. The Dutch side are guaranteed to finish in third position in Group E with four points separating them from second-placed Lazio, therefore as far as this tournament is concerned there is absolutely nothing riding on this match except pride.

The home side will be eager to put their weekend disappointment behind them by restoring some pride and claiming three points on Wednesday evening. A win here would be their first in the Champions League in a decade but it would do nothing to keep them in European competition this term. The Hoops impressed in their home games against Atletico Madrid and Lazio, however they failed to triumph in either match and we envisage them falling short against a Feyenoord side which can call upon goal machine Gimenez to help them to victory.

