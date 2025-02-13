Celtic entertain Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the best Celtic versus Dundee United odds as well as the latest Scottish Premiership free bet offers.

Celtic v Dundee United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Having thrashed Dundee 6-0 in their most recent Scottish Premiership outing, league leaders Celtic will look to inflict misery on another Tayside outfit when Dundee United come to town on Saturday afternoon.

European disappointment

It was more European disappointment for Celtic on Wednesday evening when they lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in their first Champions League knockout match in twelve years, however on the domestic front the Hoops reign supreme in the Scottish Premiership table. Indeed, after 25 rounds of league fixtures, Brendan Rodgers’ men are thirteen points clear of second-placed Rangers as they close in on yet another domestic title and they will look to further underline their dominance when they entertain Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. Rodgers’ troops have already lifted silverware this season in the form of the Scottish League Cup, while they booked their place in the last eight of the Scottish Cup with a convincing 5-0 thrashing of Raith Rovers in their most recent domestic outing. The Premiership trophy is now theirs for the taking and a win this weekend over Dundee United would send them closer to their goal.

Well placed

Dundee United are well placed to bag for themselves a top three finish to the season, the Tayside outfit sitting in third position in the league standings with two points separating them from fourth-placed Aberdeen. The chances of the Tangerines overhauling second-placed Rangers’ commanding lead are effectively zero but they will be doing their utmost to keep themselves ahead of the Dons in the latter stages of the campaign. United have allowed the chasing pack to make up some ground however, Jim Goodwin’s side returning five defeats and just a single win from their last six outings. This is certainly not the sort of form the side would wish for ahead of a meeting with a Hoops side which have triumphed in 21 of their 25 league outings and all things considered, it’s hard to see past a convincing home win here.

Current Standings and Recent Form:

Celtic: Currently leading the Premiership with 66 points from 25 matches, Celtic have secured 21 wins, 3 draws, and suffered just 1 loss. They have been dominant at home, winning 11 of their 12 home games this season. In their recent fixtures, Celtic triumphed 5-0 over Raith Rovers in the FA Cup on February 8 and defeated Dundee 6-0 on February 5.

Dundee United: Sitting third in the table with 37 points from 25 matches, Dundee United have recorded 10 wins, 7 draws, and 8 defeats. Their recent form has been challenging, with a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on February 1 and a 3-1 defeat to Rangers on January 26.

Head-to-Head:

Celtic have been dominant in recent encounters against Dundee United. In their last meeting on January 8, 2025, Celtic secured a 2-0 victory. Historically, Celtic have gone unbeaten in their last 20 meetings with Dundee United, winning eight of the last ten encounters.

Team News:

Celtic: The squad appears to be in good health as things stand, with no major injury concerns reported ahead of this match.

Dundee United: The team will be without J. Neves Filipe due to a groin injury.

Betting Odds:

Match Result: Celtic are heavily favoured to claim the spoils here with odds around 1/6 for a home win. A draw is priced at approximately 7/1, while a Dundee United victory is considered unlikely, with odds around 14/1.

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: The odds for over 2.5 goals are around 4/9, indicating expectations of a high-scoring game.

Both Teams to Score: The odds for both teams to score are approximately 21/20 for ‘Yes’ and 7/10 for ‘No’.

Celtic are flying in the Scottish Premiership right now and there’s effectively no chance that Rangers are going to overhaul their thirteen point lead at the top of the league standings. The likelihood is that Dundee United will be the latest casualties to fall to the Hoops’ domestic dominance and we’ll be siding with Brendan Rodgers’ men to put the Tayside outfit to the sword in what has the makings of being a one-sided encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Back Celtic to win 3-0 at best odds of 6/1 with BetVictor