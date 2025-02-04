Celtic entertain Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish bookmakers, whereupon you can enjoy the best Celtic versus Dundee odds and offers, as well as the latest Scottish Premiership free bet bonuses.

Celtic v Dundee Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 5th February 2025

With their game in hand, Celtic will move thirteen points clear of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table should they get the better of 10th-placed Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Gathering momentum

Celtic’s excellent 2024/25 campaign has been gathering momentum of late, Brendan Rodgers’ men having made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in twelve years. The Hoops are ten points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table and they are fancied to increase this lead to thirteen points when they entertain Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Downturn

Dundee started their campaign in solid fashion and spent the opening nine match days of 2024/25 inside the top six in the Premiership standings. Nevertheless, the Dark Blues have since experienced a downturn and head into this match on the back of a 6-0 thrashing by Heart of Midlothian last time out.

Head-to-Head

The last encounter between these teams ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Dens Park where Celtic needed an injury-time penalty to salvage a point. Despite that setback, Celtic have been dominant in recent meetings, including a 7-1 victory in February 2024.

Team News

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may consider rotating his squad due to the congested fixture schedule. Adam Idah, who found the back of the net in the previous match, is pushing for a start here. Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned from injury and could feature in the lineup.

Dundee will be eager to bounce back from their recent heavy defeat. Manager Tony Docherty might make changes to address defensive vulnerabilities exposed in the loss to Hearts.

Prediction

Given Celtic’s formidable home form and Dundee’s recent struggles, the hosts are favoured to secure a comfortable victory in this midweek clash. It’s hard to envisage the Dark Blues finding a way past their hosts here and as far as we’re concerned, a 3-0 win for Celtic seems the most likely outcome.

