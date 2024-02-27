Celtic v Dundee Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Wednesday 28th February 2024

Celtic will be desperate to keep up with arch-rivals Rangers in the race for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership trophy and three points at home to Dundee on Wednesday evening would help their cause.

Dropped points

Celtic now find themselves playing catch-up with Rangers in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and they now need the Light Blues to slip-up between now and the end of the season. The perception appears to be that Brendan Rodgers isn’t doing an acceptable job at the defending Premiership champions and while his men have gone eleven games without defeat across competitions, they have dropped points in two and have needed late winning goals on several occasions. Indeed, the Hoops have looked far less convincing than Rangers in recent weeks and while Rodgers’ side will welcome a return to Parkhead, the side have dropped points in two of their last five at this venue whilst on league duty.

Inconsistency

As far as midweek rivals Dundee are concerned, inconsistency has been plaguing them throughout the season with the Tayside outfit having won more than two matches on the bounce since the start of the campaign. The Dark Blues saw a two-game winning run come to an end when they lost 2-1 at Hibernian in their last outing but they remain in the top half of the Premiership table where they sit in sixth position.

Professional performance

Tony Docherty’s side have already lost to Celtic on two occasions this term – both by a 3-0 scoreline – and as such, it’s hard to have much faith in them avenging these defeats in the west end of Glasgow. Celtic have a wealth of talent in their ranks and as such, we envisage the home side putting in a professional performance and claiming all three points with a clean sheet into the bargain.

