Carlisle United v Nottingham Forest U21s Betting Odds & Preview

Carlisle United parted company with manager Paul Simpson at the weekend and with no permanent replacement appointed, they entertain Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

Suitable replacement

Paul Simpson was something of a hero two seasons ago as he lifted Carlisle United through the play-offs and into League One, just twelve months after the Cumbrians had been flirting with relegation to the National League. The local hero has now gone however, a 2-1 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers being the final straw. It’s still not clear whether the locally-born manager was asked to leave or departed on his own accord, but either way it leaves the club searching for a suitable replacement.

Better results

Other than a thoroughly unconvincing win over ‘local’ rivals Barrow, the Blues haven’t managed to convert chances into points and sit just three points above the bottom of the division after four rounds of fixtures. Victory in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening wouldn’t do anything to help Carlisle’s league woes directly but it might restore some confidence in a side which should – on paper at least – be achieving better results.

Confidence

In complete contrast to their hosts, Nottingham Forest U21’s are impressing in Premier League 2 thus far with wins in each of their opening three outings. Having beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers in their curtain-raiser, the Forest youngsters have posted subsequent wins over Norwich City and Reading to take them joint-top of the table alongside West Ham United and Arsenal. They will be brimming with confidence ahead of their meeting with senior professionals on Tuesday evening.

Spoils shared

Carlisle United have struggled on both the scoring and conceding front this season and with their opponents looking to impress on the senior stage at Brunton Park, we envisage the Cumbrians being held to a share of the spoils in 90 minutes.

Back a draw after 90 minutes at best odds of 16/5