Carlisle United v Leyton Orient Match Preview & Best Odds

Carlisle United will be aiming to make it two League One wins on the bounce for the first time this season when they entertain Leyton Orient at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can pick up some great Carlisle United free bets and other League One offers ahead of this match.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday October 14th 2023

Carlisle United claimed all three points away to Bolton Wanderers in their last league outing and they will be looking to brush aside Leyton Orient at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Carlisle United have struggled to find their feet in the third tier following their promotion from League Two via the play-offs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, however a poor start to the season has been followed by some much-needed stability. The Cumbrians earned a point in a hard-fought home meeting with high-flying Peterborough United last week and followed this with an excellent 3-1 victory away to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, these results lifting Paul Simpson’s men five points clear off the relegation zone, albeit with the side having played one game more than most sides below them in the division.

Leyton Orient were the best side in League Two in 2022/23 and secured the division title with a points total of 91. Richie Wellens’ men have got things off to a decent enough start with 14 points collected thus far and they find themselves 16th in the League One table with wins in all-but-two of their last six games across competitions. Having lost 1-0 to Fleetwood in their last game on the road, Orient returned to winning ways when edging past Reading to the tune of 2-1 last time out and they will be confident of taking something home with them from Brunton Park.

Of their last four meetings with Leyton Orient, the Cumbrians have won just once but we envisage this being a closely-fought encounter. Orient may have been enjoying a decent start to the season but Carlisle United are showing plenty of fighting spirit right now and we believe that this will help them claim a maximum points haul on Saturday.

Back Carlisle United to win at best odds of 8/5