Carlisle United hauled themselves into League One at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but they dropped back down after just a single season in the third tier, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured betting partners and be sure of the best Carlisle United odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

Carlisle United Odds: How will the Cumbrians fare in League Two this season?

Update: 12.08.24

Carlisle United failed to get their League Two campaign off to a positive start and hopes will be high that the Cumbrians can bounce back at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Low spirits

Gillingham’s away end is a far from satisfactory experience for travelling fans and the large contingent of over 500 Carlisle United fans will have left Priestfield in rather low spirits on the opening weekend of the season. Many expect the Cumbrians to be amongst the promotion contenders at the end of 2024/25 but on Saturday afternoon’s showing, it’s far from clear just where they will end up in the division.

Main priority

Two seasons ago, Paul Simpson’s men won promotion to League One via the play-offs but their stay in the third tier was brief and they dropped straight back down after finishing firmly at the foot of the table. A push back up will be the side’s main priority this season but a 4-1 thumping in Kent wouldn’t have been the start they would have been hoping for.

Upper hand

Carlisle are involved in a local derby with Barrow on Saturday afternoon and this is a fixture in which Simpson’s men usually get the upper hand. Nevertheless, the pressure of expectation will weigh heavy on United’s shoulders here and the result here could hint at the direction their season could be heading.

Alarm bells

As things stand, Carlisle are pretty much middle of the road as far as promotion is concerned, most bookies going 4/1 that they once again haul themselves up to League One. Indeed, losing to the title favourites on the opening day of the season isn’t going to set many alarm bells ringing but the fans will be desperate for a positive result at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Carlisle United 2024/25 Odds

7/2 – Make the Playoffs

4/1 – Promotion

20/1 – Relegation

22/1 – League Two Title

Update: 18.07.24

Carlisle United are back in League Two, a little over one year since winning promotion to League One via the play-offs. The big question is, can the Cumbrians bounce straight back?

Won promotion too early

The general consensus amongst Carlisle United fans at the start of 2023/24 was that their side had won promotion at least one season too early. The injection of funds from the newly arrived Piatek family had yet to be spent and the bookies had the Cumbrians installed as one of the favourites for the drop. All these doubters were soon proven correct as Carlisle struggled to find their feet at the higher level and it came as little surprise when they ultimately dropped straight back down to the bottom rung of the Football League with a mere 7 wins from their 46 league games and 30 defeats during that time.

Better account of themselves

After finishing eleven points adrift at the foot of the League One table, Carlisle United will hope to once again lift themselves up to the third tier where they will aim to give a much better account of themselves. Nevertheless, the bookmakers make Paul Simpson’s men seventh favourites for the League Two title at a best price of 14/1 while the side are priced at best odds of 11/4 (fifth favourites) to secure promotion at the end of 2024/25, whether automatically or once again via the play-offs.

Strengthening the squad

Carlisle are priced at 25/1 to drop down into the National League at the end of next season although in fairness, this does seem very unlikely given that they are currently busy strengthening their squad and gearing themselves up for another promotion push.

Carlisle United Odds

11/4 – To Be Promoted

14/1 – To Win League Two Title

25/1 – To Be Relegated

Update: 15.08.23

Carlisle United have launched their 2023/24 League One campaign and thus far the Cumbrians are struggling to find their feet.

Early indications

With just two games gone in the 2023/24 League One season, the early indications are that Carlisle United might take a while to get going at this higher level. The Cumbrians hauled themselves into the third tier courtesy of a play-off final victory over Stockport County (via a penalty shoot-out) and thus far they have managed just a single point from their opening two games.

Time to adjust

Clearly it’s far too early to start getting concerned about Carlisle United’s chances of remaining at this higher level. Their last foray in League One lasted eight seasons and they came agonisingly close to achieving promotion to the Championship at one point. The expectation is that they will take time to adjust to life in the third tier and having drawn with Fleetwood Town (1-1) in their season opener and losing 1-0 away to Oxford United in their second league outing, there’s no reason to believe that they will be struggling throughout the entire campaign.

Early exit

An early exit from the Carabao Cup (against Harrogate Town) at the first round stage does mean that the Cumbrians will be battling on one less front this term and as things stand, Paul Simpson’s men are odds-against at 13/8 for the drop at the end of 2023/24, behind the likes of Cheltenham Town (10/11) and newly-promoted Northampton Town (6/4).

Carlisle United 2023/24 Odds

13/8 – Relegation to League Two

5/1 – Top Half Finish

7/2 – Top Promoted Club

20/1 – Make the Play Offs

50/1 – Win Promotion

375/1 – Win League One Title

Update: 21.07.23

Carlisle United are preparing for life in League One following their play-off victory over Stockport County two months ago and we take a look at their perceived chances in the third tier in the coming season.

Immediate relegation

Carlisle United have finally managed to haul themselves out of the fourth tier and manager Paul Simpson has been busy gearing his side up for what promises to be a tough campaign. Carlisle’s previous foray into the third tier lasted a full eight seasons and the Cumbrians boss will be anxious to avoid an immediate relegation straight back to the bottom rung of the Football league ladder.

New additions

Simpson has added six new players to his squad and plans to add more before the start of the new season, a number of targets being possible loan signings from top-flight clubs. Ideally, Simpson is searching for four more players although the likelihood of having them all at Brunton Park in time for the start of 2023/24 seems slim. Simpson is also deciding on his goalkeeping situation with regard to a back up for Thomas Holy.

Outsiders for title

The main aim for Simpson in 2023/24 will clearly be to keep the Cumbrians in the third tier for more than a single season and as far as the League One title is concerned, Carlisle are way down the market at a hefty 80/1. Most leading UK bookmakers go 18/1 on the Cumbrians winning promotion to the Championship while 8/1 says that they will make the play-offs at the end of the season.

Carlisle United 2023/24 Odds

2/1 – Top Half Finish

11/4 – Top Promoted Club

8/1 – Make the Play Offs

18/1 – Win Promotion

80/1 – Win League One Title

Update: 28.06.23

Carlisle United’s League Two play-off final victory over Stockport County is now firmly in the past and the Cumbrians are preparing for what promises to be a tough League One campaign.

Gearing up

Carlisle United are gearing themselves up for a season in the third tier although it is looking like Omari Patrick won’t be appearing for the Cumbrians in 2023/24, the Wembley hero making it clear that he has no intention of returning after the summer. Blues boss Paul Simpson is also facing up to the fact that he will be without skipper Morgan Feeney, both players having been offered new contracts by the club.

Generous deals

Simpson stated that both Patrick and Feeney had been offered generous deals to remain at Carlisle United but it is now clear that neither intend to remain at the club for the League One campaign. This news came hot on the heels of the announcement that Alfie McCalmont and Jack Robinson will arrive at Brunton Park for the new season, these being the Cumbrians’ first signings of the summer transfer window.

How will the Cumbrians fare?

With Carlisle looking forward to their League One campaign, how will the team deal with life in the higher division? As far as the League One title is concerned, the Cumbrians are rank outsiders at odds as high as 66/1 (only Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic available at a bigger price), while Paul Simpson’s men are a best price of 20/1 to win promotion to the Championship.

Having made the play-offs in 2022/23, Carlisle United are 9/1 to repeat this feat next season while they are 33/1 to win the play-off final for the second successive season.

01.06.23

Carlisle United have won promotion to League One thanks to a play-off final win over Stockport County and will be aiming to consolidate themselves in the third tier for more than a single season.

Omari Patrick

Almost 15,000 Carlisle United fans made the mammoth journey to Wembley on Sunday afternoon to cheer their side to victory over Stockport County in the League Two play-off final. After going a goal behind, Omari Patrick fired the Cumbrians level with just six minutes of time left on the clock (discounting the nine minutes of stoppage time) and after finishing the resultant extra time on level terms, a penalty shoot-out loomed.

Penalty shoot-out

The dreaded penalty shoot-out is guaranteed to bring fear to even the most hardened football fans, however Carlisle held their nerve with Kristian Dennis, Jon Mellish, Ryan Edmondson, Owen Moxon and Taylor Charters all finding the back of the net. With Tomàs Holy saving Stockport’s second penalty kick, the Cumbrians found themselves promoted to the third tier for the first time in nine years.

Super Paul Simpson

This was in stark contrast to when Paul Simpson took charge in February 2022, Carlisle United at that point sitting second from bottom in the League Two table and staring a potential relegation to the National League squarely in the face.

Higher division

With the Cumbrians now preparing for life in a higher division, what are the chances of Paul Simpson’s men making an impact in League One? Indeed, can they get themselves involved in a battle for promotion towards the end of 2023/24?

Best betting odds

As far as the leading UK betting sites are concerned, the Cumbrians aren’t expected to challenge for the League One title next season, most firms going 66/1 that Simpson’s men finish top of the pile. Similarly they are one of the outsiders when it comes to a second successive promotion at a best price of 16/1 although they are as low as 11/2 (best odds 6/1) to finish in the top six.

Sterling job

These odds would suggest that Carlisle are one of the favourites for relegation straight back to League Two at the first time of asking and when the odds for this market are released, this will certainly be the case. Nevertheless, Paul Simpson has done a sterling job at Brunton Park in his fifteen months in charge and there’s no real reason why he shouldn’t continue this excellent effort, assuming of course that he gets the full financial backing of the board.