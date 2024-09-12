Carlisle United are still looking for a new manager following the departure of local lad Paul Simpson, therefore why not register today with any of our featured UK football betting sites where you can be sure of getting the best Carlisle United next manager odds and latest free bet offers for the Cumbrians.

Carlisle United Next Manager Odds: Who next for the Brunton Park dugout?

Following the departure of Paul Simpson from Brunton Park earlier this season, Carlisle United have been actively searching for a suitable replacement and a clear frontrunner for the post has emerged.

Languishing third from bottom

Carlisle United are struggling in League Two with just a single win to their name from their opening five league outings, this coming in the form of a 1-0 defeat to Barrow at Brunton Park. Four defeats have came the Cumbrians’ way in the league and as the club hunt for a suitable replacement for recently-departed Paul Simpson, they languish third from bottom in the division.

Clear odds-on frontrunner

Nevertheless, there’s now a clear odds-on frontrunner in the race to take the Brunton Park hot-seat and this comes in the form of Gateshead boss Rob Elliot who is priced at best odds of just 1/4 to be appointed at this northern football outpost. Elliot’s side currently sit at the summit of the National League table with their seven games returning five wins and two draws, goal difference keeping them above the sides immediately below them, all of whom have played one game more.

Drifted significantly

Former favourite Ryan Lowe has drifted significantly in the betting and is now an 8/1 punt for the gig, while other relatively-short priced contenders include Brian Barry-Murphy at 14/1 and Gareth Ainsworth at 20/1.

Carlisle United Next Manager Betting Odds

1/4 – Rob Elliot

8/1 – Ryan Lowe

14/1 – Brian Barry-Murphy

20/1 – Gareth Ainsworth

20/1 – Peter Wild