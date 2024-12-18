Carlisle United are struggling to find their feet in League Two this season and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can grab yourself the very latest Carlisle United odds as well as the best League Two free bet promotions and other offers.

Carlisle United 9/4 for relegation to National League

There’s much of the League Two campaign left to play but Carlisle United are in a very precarious position after 19 rounds of fixtures.

Paul Simpson

As we fast approach the mid-way point in the 2024/25 League Two campaign, Carlisle United find themselves rooted to the foot of the league standings, albeit with a game-in-hand over the two sides immediately above them in the division. The Cumbrians dropped down from League One at the end of 2023/24 having spent just a single season in the third tier and following a poor start to the current campaign, the club decided to part ways with popular manager Paul Simpson.

Signs of improvement

Mike Williamson was brought in as Simpson’s replacement and while some of his troops have shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks, a dismal 2-0 defeat at home to Chesterfield at the weekend did nothing to improve the club’s situation. Indeed, while the Cumbrians enjoy a game-in-hand, given that they have managed just three league wins since the start of the season it’s hard to be confident in them using this to their advantage.

Significant business

Carlisle United’s American owners, the Piatek family, have hinted that the club will do some “significant business” during the January sales and look to turn things around in their failing league campaign. Nevertheless, the Brunton Park outfit are deemed to be one of the sides most likely to drop down into the National League at the end of 2024/25 with some bookies going as low as 9/4 (best odds 5/2) that this proves to be the case, behind favourites Morecambe at 4/6 and Harrogate Town at 2/1.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

4/6 – Morecambe

2/1 – Harrogate Town

5/2 – Carlisle United

7/2 – Newport County

9/2 – Swindon Town