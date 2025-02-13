Cardiff City entertain Bristol City in the Championship at lunchtime on Saturday and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with the very best Cardiff City versus Bristol City odds and Championship free bet promotions.

Cardiff City v Bristol City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Bristol City will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce when they face Cardiff City in the Welsh capital at lunchtime on Saturday, however the Bluebirds will have other ideas as they look to distance themselves further from the drop zone.

Familiar surroundings

Having been on their travels in their last three matches, Cardiff City will be looking forward to running out amidst familiar surroundings when they entertain Bristol City at lunchtime on Saturday. The Bluebirds’ last home match ended in a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Derby County late last month, however their subsequent run of away games got underway with a 7-0 hammering at Leeds United, followed by a penalty shoot-out win over Stoke City in the FA Cup and disappointing 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth earlier this week. The South Wales outfit have been without a win in four away games in the Championship and they head into their meeting with Bristol City with two points separating them from the bottom three in the league standings.

Closing in

With their last ten Championship matches returning five wins, three draws and just two defeats, Bristol City are closing in on the play-off berths with just two points separating them from sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion as things stand. The most recent of their two defeats came at the weekend when they lost to Swansea City at Ashton Gate, however the Robins bounced back from this disappointing result by getting the better of Stoke City last time out, Anis Mehmeti bagging a brace in the 2-0 win at Ashton Gate.

Recent Form:

Cardiff City: The Bluebirds have experienced mixed results recently. After a heavy 7-0 defeat to league leaders Leeds United, they secured an FA Cup fourth-round victory over Stoke City via penalties following a 3-3 draw. Nevertheless, they couldn’t maintain momentum, suffering a 2-1 league loss to Portsmouth. Notably, Cardiff have won their last two home matches, defeating rivals Swansea City 3-0 and edging out Derby County to the tune of 2-1.

Bristol City: The Robins have been in commendable form, with five wins, three draws, and two losses in their last ten league outings. They rebounded from a home defeat to Swansea City by overcoming Stoke City 2-0, courtesy of an Anis Mehmeti brace. Despite their strong home performances, Bristol City have struggled on their travels, failing to win any of their previous eight away matches.

Team News:

Cardiff City: Manager Omer Riza faces several injury concerns. David Turnbull, Ollie Tanner, and Isaak Davies are sidelined due to injuries. Jesper Daland is likely to miss a second consecutive game, and Yakou Meite’s availability remains uncertain after a thigh issue kept him out of recent fixtures. Alex Robertson is also a doubt, having missed the last two matches.

Bristol City: The Robins will be without defender Luke McNally for the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Cameron Pring and Ayman Benarous are also expected to be absent. Forward Nakhi Wells is pushing for a starting spot after being benched in the recent win over Stoke.

Home advantage

Cardiff City may have suffered defeat in their last two away matches but they have home advantage here and after claiming maximum points in their last two at this venue, we envisage them doing enough to claim the spoils in this weekend’s Severn derby.

Back Cardiff City to win at best odds of 9/5