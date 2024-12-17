The quarter-finals of the 2024/25 Carabao Cup are now upon us with some potential thrillers taking place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, therefore why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee yourself the very best Carabao Cup odds and free bet offers.

Carabao Cup Odds & Previews: 18th and 19th December 2024

Only eight sides are left in the 2024/25 Carabao Cup and this number will be reduced to just four following the midweek round of fixtures.

There have been a few surprises along the way in this season’s Carabao Cup with many of the favourites having fallen by the wayside. Just eight sides remain in contention for the trophy and foremost amongst these is Liverpool, the Premier League and Champions League leaders favourites to claim the trophy for the third time in four seasons.

Wednesday, 18th December 2024

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – 7.30pm

Arsenal will be eager to bounce back from successive Premier League draws by getting the better of London rivals Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle United v Brentford – 7.45pm

Newcastle United lost to Brentford in a six goal thriller earlier this month but who will come out on top when the two sides meet at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup this week?

Southampton v Liverpool – 8pm

Southampton are looking pretty much dead and buried in the Premier League this season and with interim boss Simon Rusk in charge, we don’t envisage the south-coast side making it past Premier League leaders Liverpool and into the last four of the tournament.

Thursday, 19th December 2024

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – 8pm

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United sit just one point and three positions apart in the Premier League table and we envisage an evenly-fought affair when they do battle at the Tottenham Stadium in the Carabao Cup won Thursday evening.

