Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic Odds: Brewers Look to Seal Survival at the Pirelli

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic: Brewers Look to Seal Survival at the Pirelli

A Point Away from Safety

Burton Albion head into their final home fixture of the season knowing that just a solitary point will secure their League One status for another year. On Tuesday night, they welcome Wigan Athletic to the Pirelli Stadium, with survival firmly in their own hands after a dramatic weekend victory.

Gary Bowyer’s side edged a chaotic encounter with already-doomed Cambridge United on Saturday, a match that saw both teams reduced to ten men before a late winner sparked wild celebrations. Elias Kachunga initially cancelled out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s opener, seemingly earning Cambridge a reprieve. However, Dylan Williams had other ideas, popping up in the 93rd minute to register his first goal of the campaign and, perhaps, Burton’s most important.

The victory not only confirmed Cambridge’s relegation but left Burton three points clear of the drop zone and still holding a game in hand over Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers. With two fixtures remaining, Bowyer’s men simply need a draw against either Wigan or Charlton Athletic to rubber-stamp survival — no calculators or last-minute prayers needed, for once.

Fortress Pirelli Gives Hope

Burton’s recent form at the Pirelli Stadium should fuel plenty of optimism. Bowyer’s men have found the net in nine consecutive home outings, falling only to high-flyers Bolton Wanderers and eventual champions Birmingham City in that time. Such resilience suggests they are well-placed to get the job done against a Wigan side whose season is meandering towards a quiet finish.

While Burton still have everything to play for, Wigan are merely fighting for pride and perhaps a respectable top-half finish. Ryan Lowe’s Latics are, at least, ending the season on an encouraging note, extending their unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the weekend.

Jon Mellish opened the scoring early on for Wigan, only for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool to claw their way back courtesy of a Lee Evans penalty. Although denied a third successive win, Wigan fans won’t lose too much sleep — their place in League One next season is already assured, even if dreams of a top-12 finish are starting to drift away.

Low-Scoring Latics, but History Favours Burton

True to their form all season, Wigan remain the masters of the low-scoring contest, having found the net just 38 times but boasting one of the league’s stingiest defences with only 40 conceded. Goals have been something of a rare species for the Latics, with just seven in their last seven games.

Yet, previous meetings between these two have offered a little more entertainment. Both teams have scored in the last three encounters, two of which Burton have edged 2-1. Should history repeat itself, the Brewers may well be popping open the bubbly by the final whistle.

Team News: Changes Afoot for the Brewers

Burton Albion will have to cope without the influential JJ McKiernan, suspended after seeing red for two bookable offences against Cambridge. His absence presents opportunities for the likes of Fabio Tavares, who came off the bench to provide the assist for Williams’ winner, while Anthony Forde and Mason Bennett are also in contention for a starting role.

Forde may be needed regardless to cover at right wing-back, with Kyran Lofthouse limping off on Saturday and likely to miss out. Geraldo Bajrami remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury.

Gary Crocombe should keep goal behind a back three of Jack Armer, Jasper Godwin-Malife and Corrie Sweeney. Forde and Steve Dodgson are expected to provide the width, with Williams and Kgaogelo Chauke anchoring midfield. Tavares could operate behind a front pairing of Tom Burrell and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Wigan Team News: Limited Changes for the Visitors

As for Wigan, they emerged unscathed from their clash with Blackpool. However, Luke Chambers remains unavailable due to a back injury, while Joe Adams and Will Goodwin are also ruled out with long-term problems.

Sam Tickle will line up between the sticks, protected by a defensive quartet of James Carragher, Jason Kerr, Kyle Aimson and Sean Robinson. In midfield, the industrious pairing of Baba Adeeko and Jon Mellish should provide steel, with Sean Weir pulling the creative strings. Up front, Chris Sze and Dale Taylor are expected to lead the line, with support from a hardworking cast including Callum McManaman and Maleace Asamoah if needed.

Prediction: Burton Albion 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Matches involving Wigan are not known for goal-fests, and Tuesday’s encounter looks unlikely to buck that trend. However, Burton’s urgency and Elland Road form — coupled with Wigan’s lack of tangible motivation — suggest the Brewers can get what they need.

It may not be pretty, but expect Burton to find the net and do just enough to secure their League One survival with a hard-earned draw. Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers, take note: your fate could soon be sealed without even kicking another ball.