Burton Albion v Carlisle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Carlisle United Free Bets

Carlisle United are struggling at the foot of the League One table and they will be desperate for a much-needed win when they travel to Burton Albion tonight, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers and claim some mouthwatering Carlisle United free bets and other League One offers ahead of this match.

Burton Albion v Carlisle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 27th February 2024

Carlisle United are increasingly looking out of their depth in League One and the chances of them saving their third tier status are looking extremely slim, even a victory at Burton Albion tonight insufficient to haul the Cumbrians off the foot of the table.

Eight-game losing run

Carlisle United have only managed a mere four wins from their 33 League One outings this term and it looks extremely likely that they will swiftly return back to League Two after spending just a single season in the third tier. The Cumbrians saw their losing run extended to eight games at the weekend when they lost 2-1 against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, Paul Simpson’s side opening the scoring courtesy of Josh Vela but conceding goals either side of half-time. As the business end of the campaign fast approaches, Carlisle sit a massive fourteen points adrift of safety and it seems inconceivable that they will mount any late escape. Indeed, with no wins in their last eleven on the road, Carlisle have it all to do this evening as they seek their first away win since October.

Low on confidence

Burton Albion failed to make it three wins on the bounce when they went down 2-0 at home to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon and on the back of this result, the Midlands side have dropped down to 17th position in the division with five points separating them from the relegation zone. Albion have failed to get the better of Carlisle in all-but-one of their last five meetings across competitions but the visitors’ current form clearly cannot be ignored here. The Cumbrians will be very low on confidence right now and it’s fair to say that Burton Albion will be going all-out to capitalise on this when the two sides lock horns tonight. Simpson’s side have lost more games whilst on league duty (21) than any other side in the third tier and we envisage them coming off second best once again in this outing.

Back Burton Albion to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2