Burnley v Watford Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 21st December

In-form promotion-chasing sides Burnley and Watford lock horns at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in what has the makings of being a thrilling and evenly-fought affair.

Formidable outfit

Vincent Kompany’s summer departure to Bayern Munich opened the door to Scott Parker who has made his troops a formidable outfit, the Clarets having lost just two of their twenty-one league outings since the start of the season. Much of this success has been built upon a solid defence which has leaked a mere eight goals this term, far less than any other Championship team. One of these goals was conceded in the recent trip to Norwich City, prior to Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill scoring one goal apiece to send their side back to winning ways following two successive stalemates. The 2-1 win extended the Lancashire side’s unbeaten streak to eight games and lifted the side to within a single point of second-placed Leeds United in the Championship standings.

In the midst of excellent form

Having finished the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns in 11th and 15th positions respectively, Watford will be going all-out to earn themselves a play-off place at the very least this season and make a return back to the Premier League after an absence of three years. Tom Cleverley’s troops are in the midst of some excellent form right now and head into this weekend trip up north on the back of a six-game unbeaten run, three wins and three draws coming their way since the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City early last month. Their recent win over West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage continued their unbeaten streak on home soil this term, however the Hornets’ ten away games have returned just two wins, alongside two draws and six defeats.

Stalemate

The Clarets are yet to taste defeat in front of their own home fans this season but the spoils have been shared in exactly half of their ten home matches in the Championship, therefore we’re of the opinion that the promotion hopefuls will need to content themselves with yet another stalemate against a Hornets side unbeaten in six.

