Burnley entertain Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can take advantage of the very best Championship free bets and latest Burnley versus Sheffield Wednesday odds.

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 21st February 2025

The automatic promotion battle in the Championship is fast turning into a two-horse race between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, with Burnley now five points behind the top two.

Trailing top two

Despite enjoying an excellent unbeaten run, Burnley find themselves five points adrift of the top two in the Championship standings. The Clarets have lost just twice whilst on league duty since the start of the season and they head into this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday on the back of a 20-match unbeaten run in the second tier. During this time, the Lancashire outfit have conceded just three times, including no less than eleven successive clean sheets. That said, Scott Parker’s troops have been forced to share the spoils in six of their last ten outings and this has left them trailing the top two in the hunt for an automatic promotion berth.

Inconsistent run

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sitting in ninth position in the Championship table, the South Yorkshire outfit enduring an inconsistent run across the Christmas period. Nevertheless, only three points separate the Owls from sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion and victory at Turf Moor this weekend could lift the visitors back into the play-off mix, should other results go their way. Having lost 2-1 at home to Coventry City last time out, Danny Rohl’s side will be eager to return to winning ways here, but the home side will provide them with a very stern test.

Team News:

Burnley: Manager Scott Parker will serve a touchline ban during this match, following his third booking of the season during the recent 0-0 draw against Preston North End. Additionally, striker Lyle Foster is a doubt after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with South Africa.

Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls are contending with several injuries. Defender Di’Shon Bernard picked up an injury during international duty with Jamaica and is questionable for this fixture. Fellow defender Michael Ihiekwe is also a doubt due to an Achilles issue. Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Betting Odds

Match Result: Burnley to win: 4/9 Draw: 3/1 Sheffield Wednesday to win: 7/1

First Goalscorer: Lyle Foster (Burnley): 9/2 Mike Tresor (Burnley): 11/2 Zian Flemming (Burnley): 11/2 Jeremy Sarmiento (Burnley): 6/1 Ashley Barnes (Burnley): 6/1

Anytime Goalscorer: Lyle Foster (Burnley): 9/2 Mike Tresor (Burnley): 11/2 Zian Flemming (Burnley): 11/2 Jeremy Sarmiento (Burnley): 6/1 Ashley Barnes (Burnley): 6/1

Correct Score: Burnley 1-0: 14/1 Draw 1-1: 13/1 Draw 0-0: 12/1 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0: 12/1 Burnley 2-0: 8/1

Win to Nil: Burnley: 6/4 Sheffield Wednesday: 13/2

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 10/11 No: 10/11



Resilient

Burnley have been defensively resilient this season and their matches are generally decided by a decisive goal. As such, we’ll be siding with the Clarets to edge their way to success here by a narrow scoreline, the visitors likely to find it hard to find a way through.

Back Burnley to win 1-0 at best odds of 23/5 with BetVictor Bookmakers